Local businesses team up for 55+ B.C. Games.

Athletes to receive coupon book for special deals to local businesses

The Cranbrook Downtown Business Association has banded together to offer a special coupon card for 2,500 participants of the upcoming 55+ B.C. Games this week in Cranbrook and Kimberley.

Each athlete will receive a ‘Downtown Coupon Card’ in their gift bags that will give them specialized deals to local businesses, restaurants, retailers and hair salons.

“It is a great way to welcome the athletes and their families to our community,” said Mike Peabody, a DBA member and co-owner of The Choice.

Participating businesses include: Body Talk, Bumble Tree, Delamont Jewellers, Elu Salon And Spa, Fire Hall Kitchen & Tap, Grapes And Suds Brew Inc., Healing Hollow, Hemp 2000, High Country Sportswear, Jewels On 9th, Just Music, Koko Beach Tanning And Hair Salon, Lotus Books, Mega Deal Furniture, Mj’s Floral Boutique, Mountain Man, Nutters, Pages Book Emporium, Pharmasave, Pippins Fashion Consignment, Soulfood, Sweet Gestures, The Bedroom Furniture Gallaries, The Choice, The Cottage Restaurant, The Dollar Store, The Hair Mob, The Heid Out, The Paw Shop, Trends And Treasures

