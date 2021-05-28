Pictured are Chris Bird of Fly Fusion Magazine (left) and Artist Paul Reimer (right) behind the newly installed Elk Hair Caddis art sculpture at the Fly Fusion Magazine headquarters in Cranbrook. (Submitted file)

Local blacksmith, artist Paul Reimer installs three new public pieces in Cranbrook

Two are on display at Kootenay Granite, while the other is located outside of Fly Fusion headquarters

Paul Reimer, a local blacksmith and internationally acclaimed artist, is at it again with his public art. He recently installed two pieces at Kootenay Granite, and another at the Fly Fusion Magazine headquarters.

“‘Breakwater’, an interactive bench sculpture that captures the movement, power and beauty of water, was part of the 2020 Penticton Public Sculpture Exhibition,” said a press release from Bird Marketing Group. “‘Harmony’, inspired by an Emily Carr painting of a tree completed with one swirling brush stroke, was featured at both the Castlegar SculputreWalk in 2017 as well as the Nelson Public Art Exhibit in 2018.”

Both pieces are now available to view at Kootenay Granite.

“Art is something that draws people together to create a common and unifying experience. When you experience a piece of art that’s in a community and all the people that live in that community experience it over and over again it becomes a community identifier. Building and creating a community is one of the most important parts of public art,” Reimer said.

Reimer’s work is featured in galleries and public spaces throughout North America. That said, Reimer is proud to be a Cranbrook resident and is enthusiastic about the work that is showcased here in town.

Local works by Reimer include ‘Spirit Tree’ in Cranbrook’s Clock Tower Square, ‘Reconciliation’ at the Canadian Rockies International Airport, T’he Book Bench & Book Sculpture’ at the Cranbrook Public Library, ‘People of the Mountain Cranbrook’ entrance sculpture and most recently, the ‘Elk Hair Caddis Fly’ at the Fly Fusion Magazine head office.

 

Pictured is ‘Breakwater’ by Paul Reimer, located at Kootenay Granite. (Submitted file)

World body says Canadian beef officially poses ‘negligible risk’ for mad cow disease
Remains of 215 children found at former B.C. residential school an ‘unthinkable loss’

