Load restrictions in effect in Cranbrook to minimize road damage

Load restrictions come into effect at the end of the week, March 11, with the City of Cranbrook citing preventative measures as the cause for the restrictions.

Warm weather and the freeze-thaw cycle has created challenges for road maintenance in the City. The load restrictions will help prevent and minimize damage that occurs with the thawing of winter frost, the City said in a press release.

Effective Friday, March 11, unless indicated otherwise, all streets within the City of Cranbrook are limited to 70 per cent legal axle loading, with some other streets reduced to 50 per cent on a case-by-case basis. The City will install signage to help identify these roads.

The City has also published an online map that shows which streets will still accommodate 100 per cent legal axle loading, for commercial and industrial activities. The map is available on the City website at cranbrook.ca.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure issues regional load restrictions based on road weather information systems, which track the frost depth and road strength in the region, the City adds.

The City says they intend to align our local streets with that of the Ministry’s restrictions including where heavy loads may be able to access Cranbrook from industrial or construction operations outside City limits.

“When the first frost comes out of the ground, the soils underneath the pavement become very saturated and unstable, which can quickly lead to significant pavement damage and unsafe road conditions from heavy loads,” said Mike Matejka, Manager of Roads and Infrastructure. “We’ve had this occur a few times over the past several years and want to be as proactive as possible to protect our roads.”

Applications can be made for overload or oversize permits, however the City says they are not intended for continuous use.

