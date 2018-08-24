Little change in Meachen Creek fire overnight

BC Wildfire Service says there was little change in the Meachen Creek fire overnight, despite winds picking up.

Yesterday wind speeds were lighter than forecasted, says the morning fire update. The wind, temperature and relative humidity was moderated by smoke cover thus causing fire behaviour to be active but not extreme. There were a few small (less than half a hectare) excursions in the northeast corner but suppression efforts were holding containment lines as of last night. The fire was active in the Fiddler Creek area but had not yet crossed it. However, winds were increasing by nightfall as the cold front moved through.

This morning ground crews are reporting that there were no significant changes overnight. A few minor excursions once again but containment lines held. Due to limited visibility aerial recognisance was not possible earlier this morning. Today crews will work the northeast corner with hose to tie in the containment line to the spine up the Meachen Creek. Maintenance will continue on the structural protection equipment in zones 1 and 2. Visibility will be challenging today, but when safe to do so, helicopters with buckets will be used.

The Mount Dickson Fire (N71602) 1997 hectares in size This fire is being monitored and therefore no ground resources have been assigned 3 helicopters are signed to the complex This wildfire is classified as Out of Control The fire continues to be active, however it is currently not a threat to any values. The fire is approximately one and a half kilometers south of the Meachen Creek fire. It’s size and perimeter were updated by the high-level scan.

The Lost Dog Complex (N12314, N12419, N12420) 714 hectares in size. 26 firefighting personnel on site 3 helicopters are signed to the complex 6 pieces of heavy equipment This wildfire is located approximately 14 kilometres north of Kimberley and is classified as Out of Control.

The smaller N12420 and N12419 fires are in patrol stage and now considered Under Control. All other resources are affected to N12413. This fire is 90% contained with machine guard. The remaining 10%, located in a bay in the southern portion of the perimeter. Today crews will continue working the south flank heading west creating a 50-foot-wide black line. They will also continue working on a 50-foot-wide black line on the north flank towards the east. A heavy helicopter with bucket will be used to suppress the line in the uncontained area if need be. Ground crews continue to make good progress and containment lines have been holding.

Weather forecast

Friday: Unsettled weather conditions moved in overnight Thursday. Smoke cover with increasing cloudiness was observed. Temperatures are forecast around 20C with relative humidity values around 40%, although smoke cover may moderate further. Winds in the low teens with a westerly flow although direction will be determined by local topographic influences. Isolated showers, and potentially thunderstorms, may occur in the late afternoon into the evening. The convective activity could bring periods of strong gusty winds upwards of 70km/h. Minimal if any precipitation is expected.

Saturday: Smoke cover and cloud is expected. Temperatures in the high teens to low twenties with relative humidity values around 40-50%. Generally light winds with a northwesterly flow.

Fire behavior prediction

The potential for thunderstorms exists in the afternoon into the evening hours. Strong wind gusts are possible with the forecast convective activity. With the extreme drought code values, root masses are compromised. Falling trees are a fire line hazard.