Linklater wildfire 85 per cent contained: BC Wildfire Service

Wildfire was first discovered on June 4 and is suspected to be human-caused

The Linklater wildfire near Lake Koocanusa and the Canada/USA border is 85 per cent contained as of Friday, June 7, 2019. BC Wildfire Service photo.

A 50-hectare wildfire burning in south Koocanusa near the Canada/U.S.A border is now 85 per cent contained, according to the latest update from the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The fire, which was discovered on June 4, is located 24 kilometres southwest of Baynes Lake on the western side of Lake Koocanusa.

READ: BC Wildfire Service action 40-hectare fire south of Baynes Lake

It did not grow overnight on June 6, and is exhibiting minimal fire activity. Based on cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity, fire crews do not expect the blaze to spread beyond existing or predetermined boundaries.

The fire is burning in a remote area and is not threatening any communities or structures.

It is being actioned by 41 firefighters and three pieces of heavy equipment. It is suspected to be a human-caused fire and is under investigation.

The fire danger rating in the south country remains in moderate ranges, according to the Fire Danger Rating map.