The Linklater wildfire near Lake Koocanusa and the Canada/USA border is 85 per cent contained as of Friday, June 7, 2019. BC Wildfire Service photo.

Linklater wildfire 85 per cent contained: BC Wildfire Service

Wildfire was first discovered on June 4 and is suspected to be human-caused

A 50-hectare wildfire burning in south Koocanusa near the Canada/U.S.A border is now 85 per cent contained, according to the latest update from the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The fire, which was discovered on June 4, is located 24 kilometres southwest of Baynes Lake on the western side of Lake Koocanusa.

READ: BC Wildfire Service action 40-hectare fire south of Baynes Lake

It did not grow overnight on June 6, and is exhibiting minimal fire activity. Based on cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity, fire crews do not expect the blaze to spread beyond existing or predetermined boundaries.

The fire is burning in a remote area and is not threatening any communities or structures.

It is being actioned by 41 firefighters and three pieces of heavy equipment. It is suspected to be a human-caused fire and is under investigation.

The fire danger rating in the south country remains in moderate ranges, according to the Fire Danger Rating map.

Previous story
City looking for best long-term fit for junior hockey

Just Posted

Cranbrook’s multi-time Special Olympics medalist Erin Thom named Sam Steele Parade Marshal

Submitted Celebrating the spirit of Cranbrook, the Sam Steele Society is excited… Continue reading

Emergency crews respond to residential house fire

Emergency crews are responding to a residential house fire that broke out… Continue reading

City looking for best long-term fit for junior hockey

The city says a tender process designed to identify groups interested in… Continue reading

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

June 2 - 8: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Rogues look to keep it simple ahead of Kootenay Cup

On June 8 the Rocky Mountain Rogues will faceoff against the Elk Valley Bulls for the Kootenay Cup

Kayakers to visit B.C.’s ‘secret coast’ first visited by Spanish explorers in 1770s

Jacqueline Windh and David Gilbert to explore forgotten history of Spanish exploration

Victoria calls for federal government to cover costs of military events in the city

Councillor says ‘… honouring veterans is more properly the responsibility of those federal agencies’

Man banging on Alberta RCMP detachment door shot by officer

The incident happened just before midnight and the building was closed

VIDEO: Semi-truck nearly clips car turning left on B.C. highway

WARNING: Explicit language used. Viewer discretion is advised.

Kootenay dad looks to U.S. after cancer treatments prove unsuccessful in B.C.

Cutting edge treatment in U.S. last hope for Barry Marchi; June 21 fundraiser to help cover costs

Gas prices at Lower Mainland pumps dip below $1.40 a litre

Lower prices at gas stations in the region come after record-breaking spikes

B.C. mom upset by dress code’s disproportionate targeting of girls

Mother of Grade 10 student also not happy about northwestern school district’s lack of consultation

Costco searching man’s backpack, not purses isn’t discrimination: Human Rights Tribunal

Customer claims he was discriminated against on the basis of his sex after store checked his backpack twice

Trans Mountain stake should go to Indigenous owners on route, B.C. chief says

Project Reconciliation is asking for support from Indigenous communities through B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan

Most Read