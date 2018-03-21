LinkedIn: Top 25 places to work in Canada

LinkedIn has compiled a list of the top companies to work for in 2018

Whether it’s flexible hours, office culture or lunchroom snacks the perfect company to work for does exist according to LinkedIn.

The online business-and-employment-oriented service has compiled a list of the top companies, Canadians want to work in 2018.

The list is based on the actions the more than 546 LinkedIn members and looks at four main pillars: interest in the company, engagement with the company’s employees, job demand, and employee retention.

Topping the list is TD Bank for its flexible working hours, employee engagement and green initiatives.

In second place, it’s the Toronto-based Royal Bank, the country’s larges lender. Canadians appear to enjoy working for RBC for its wellness program that rewards healthy behaviour with credits employees can use toward things like gym memberships, workout classes, and weight-loss programs.

Other banks that made the list include; CIBC at number nine, National Bank of Canada at number 12, BMO at number 15 and Scotiabank at number 18.

Below is the LinkedIn top Companies for 2018 list :

  1. TD Bank Group
  2. RBC
  3. Hootsuite
  4. Amazon
  5. KPMG Canada
  6. Suncor Energy
  7. WSP
  8. Shopify
  9. CIBC
  10. SNC-Lavalin
  11. Lululemon
  12. National Bank of Canada
  13. Rogers Communications
  14. Accenture
  15. BMO Financial Group
  16. EY
  17. Salesforce
  18. Scotiabank
  19. Canadian Tire Corporation
  20. Aecon Group
  21. IBM
  22. Bell
  23. Sun Life
  24. Loblaw Companies
  25. TransCanada

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. announces $175 million to cut hip, knee surgery wait times
Next story
Vaping device overheats, burns down home on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Cadets ‘rescued’ in joint training exercise

552 Key City Royal Air Cadets team up with volunteer civilian search and rescue organization.

Fernie misses mark for Hockeyville final four

Residents of Fernie were surprised Saturday night, when the final four communities… Continue reading

Water system replacement done, boil water notice remains

Boil water notice for south Cranbrook in effect through Thursday, possibly Friday morning

Cranbrook welcomes the Thrashpocalypse

Heavy metal monsters Anthrax and Testament play Western Financial Place May 18

SPCA seeks help to treat dog found with collar embedded in neck

Rusty, a shar-pei/Labrador cross, needs another two months to recover, with care costing $2,400

VIDEO: Mount Baker Jazz Band performs live

The Mount Baker Jazz Band performed at middle and elementary schools around… Continue reading

VIDEO: Mount Baker Jazz Band performs live

The Mount Baker Jazz Band performed at middle and elementary schools around… Continue reading

Cutter Ranch owners named Outstanding Young Farmers for BC & Yukon

Tyler McNaughton and Sacha Bentall awarded at gathering of OYF alumni and friends in Abbotsford, March 14.

B.C. Scientists witness first-ever documented killer whale infanticide

“It’s horrifying and fascinating at the same time.”

Okanagan Falls winery showing international photo project

Liquidity Wines will be sole Canadian show of National Geographic’s Photo Ark

Lawyer for one suspect in beating of man with autism says he’s not guilty

Ronjot Singh Dhami will turn himself in, lawyer said

Liberals awarded $100,000 contract to man at centre of Facebook data controversy

Christopher Wylie says his voter-profiling company collected private information from 50 million Facebook users

Facebook’s Zuckerberg admits mistakes in privacy scandal

Zuckerberg admits to privacy scandal involving a Trump-connected data-mining firm, but no apology

UPDATE: Former B.C. city councillor sentenced nine months for sexual assault

Dave Murray, convicted this past fall, hired a private investigator to intrude on the victim’s life.

Most Read