The Quilchena Creek wildfire is 22 kilometres southeast of Merritt. (BC Wildfire Services)

The Quilchena Creek wildfire is 22 kilometres southeast of Merritt. (BC Wildfire Services)

Lightning sparks wildfire outside Merritt

The Quilchena Creek wildfire is 4.4 hectares in size

UPDATE 12 p.m.

The Quilchena Creek wildfire is now 7.1 hectares in size. It remains out of control.

Original

A new wildfire on the north side of the Okanagan Connector/Highway 5A outside Merritt.

The Quilchena Creek wildfire was discovered 22 kilometres southeast of Merritt just before 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 20. It is currently 4.4 hectares in size and deemed out of control.

Lightning caused the fire to ignite. It appears to be highly visible from the highway, which remains open.

BC Wildfire Services has responded with a ‘full’ response that includes four personnel and additional aerial support from three helicopters and air tankers.

On Thursday, a number of new wildfires started across the province as 628 lightning strikes were recorded.

The Minnie Lake wildfire that was discovered Thursday afternoon beside Highway 5A, close to the 5A and Okanagan Connector intersection is now being held. It reached 1.5 hectares in size and was also caused by lightning.

READ MORE: Search for missing B.C. children at centre of Amber Alert enters Day 3

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bcwildfireBreaking NewsKelownaMerrittOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. wants federal clarity on the future of the Canadian Mounties
Next story
Feds looking for input on new law to improve safety in long-term care

Just Posted

The Canadian Rockies International Airport north of Cranbrook has been placed on evacuation alert, along with 71 properties in the RDEK jurisdiction. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.
UPDATED: Cranbrook airport placed under evacuation alert due to St. Mary’s River wildfire

Screenshot from a video posted to social media appearing to depict an individual claiming responsibility for lighting numerous wildfires.
RCMP investigate man who falsely claimed he started wildfire in Cranbrook area

Naloxone is used to neutralize opioid overdose. (Jenna Hauck/The Progress file photo)
Toxic drug supply claims 184 lives in June: BC Coroners Service

You can sign up for the RDEK Evacuation Notification System. RDEK file
What to do if you are under Evacuation Alert