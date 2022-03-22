Liberals, NDP reach deal to keep minority government in power till 2025

Trudeau says the deal is a “confidence and supply” agreement and it takes effect today

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Liberals have reached an agreement that would see the New Democrats support his minority government through to 2025.

Trudeau says the deal is a “confidence and supply” agreement and it takes effect today.

This kind of agreement, which is a version of the deal the B.C. NDP struck with the Greens in that province in 2017, generally involves an opposition party agreeing to support the government on confidence motions and budget or appropriation votes for a certain period of time.

Trudeau says it is about focusing on what each party agrees on, rather than disagrees on, and adds that will include action on areas such as dental care, climate change, housing and paid sick leave.

The prime minister says Canadians delivered a mandate to MPs to work together in the 2021 election, where the Liberals failed to win a majority of seats.

The Liberals currently hold 159 of the 338 seats in the House of Commons, while the NDP has 25 MPs.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

federal governmentLiberals