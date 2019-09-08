Liberals announce Kootenay-Columbia candidate for October election

Robin Goldsbury is running against six other candidates

The Federal Liberals have announced a candidate for the Kootenay-Columbia riding, Robin Goldsbury.

According to a news release from the party, Goldsbury’s message is one of hard work and dynamic action.

“We need determination and passion to keep our small community vitality on the Federal radar.”

That Goldsbury believes she can guarantee. Her ultimate allegiance is to a sustainable, vital Kootenay-Columbia.

Her values are rooted in fairness, integrity, foresight, collaboration, rational thinking, inclusion and hard work.

She has broad Kootenay experience, a multitasking nature, strong people skills and a positive, energetic approach. Goldsbury’s heritage is rooted in the pioneering spirit of the Crowsnest Pass.

Raised in Alberta, she married a Kootenay lad and moved to the Cranbrook area thirty years ago. Her background managing corporate marketing came in handy when she ran Adeas, an in-house ad agency at Koocanusa Publications.

She designed successful marketing campaigns for many Kootenay businesses. From what started as a bet she couldn’t sell “kindling”, Goldsbury built a thriving value-added forestry business that sold forest botanicals to the floral trade worldwide.

Her Kootenay Cone Company was the first licensed botanical collector in B.C. and at peak employed 45 people. She developed many sustainable harvesting techniques in use today.

Concurrently, Goldsbury and her partner purchased a Cranbrook motel.

After 10 years in forestry Goldsbury returned to school and completed a master’s degree in neuroscience. She landed on Kootenay Lake in 2007 where she and her partner built the iconic Dock n Duck Resort at the Balfour Ferry Landing. In 2014 Goldsbury was recognized as a Top 10 Kootenay Business Operator.

While raising two sons, Goldsbury worked with many Kootenay non-profit organizations. She successfully managed her many projects with an entrepreneurial approach that’s sensitive to people and the environment. Her key strengths are researching, tested leadership and award-winning strategy planning, implementation and management. For over 25 years she’s been in the Kootenay business trenches and faced issues with staffing, succession and profitability mired by climate change, government policy and burn-out.

She’s adapted to transportation issues, access to healthcare, affordability and housing. She’s been that volunteer struggling with capacity restrictions (few of us doing much) writing grants while navigating the bureaucratic maze.

The federal climate of the early 2010s prompted Robin’s return to politics. While a young student, Robin represented over 60,000 students as ACTISEC chair, and managed to glean a personal letter of recommendation from Brian Mulroney.

She found her home in the Liberal Party of Canada where she’s actively formed policy with the national women’s commission and pushed for the new Ministry of Rural Economic Development.

Goldsbury is also working on extended healthcare policies.

“Rural is relevant! We are relevant! Together we have the creative, collaborative and workable solutions for sustainable rural vitality. What’s needed is the enthusiasm and the smarts to grab the government’s attention and get the work done,” she said in a news release.

