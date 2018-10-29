Legion continues support for community initiatives

Roughly $41,000 has been donated and distributed to various community programs and organizations

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 24 Cranbrook continues to support a variety of local organizations and community initiatives, having donated and distributed roughly $41,000 this year.

Money raised comes from two separate funding initatives, with strict guidelines on how the funds can be allocated.

The Poppy Fund is supported through the high profile Poppy Campaign conducted in the weeks leading up to Remembrance Day. In the past 12 months, the Poppy Fund has supported Veterans, the local Army and Air Cadet Corps, East Kootenay Foundation for Health and provided educational learning tools to local schools.

The gaming fund comprises the net proceeds from a variety of Legion gaming activities. Weekly meat draws, poker nights, BC Lottery commissions and special gaming events are some of the areas a small but dedicated group of lounge patrons faithfully contribute to week in and week out.

From the gaming fund, to the end of September, $11,000 has been donated to local organizations. Children-centric programs such as School Breakfast Programs, Kids Help Line, Boys and Girls Club, School PACs, Children’s’ Festival, Scholarships and the local cadet programs constitute the majority of the donations.

In addition, donations were made to the local Food Bank, Firefighters Burn Fund, MS Society, Women’s Resource Centre, SPCA, and Therapeutic Paws of Cranbrook.

The Royal Canadian Legion was founded by veterans for veterans over 90 years ago to provide services and programs to those who have served Canada in times of war and peace.

To support the Legion in their philanthropic endeavours please come to the lounge located in the basement of the Heritage Hotel. The lounge is open daily and offers a warm inviting atmosphere and great camaraderie to members and guests.