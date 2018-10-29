Legion continues support for community initiatives

Roughly $41,000 has been donated and distributed to various community programs and organizations

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 24 Cranbrook continues to support a variety of local organizations and community initiatives, having donated and distributed roughly $41,000 this year.

Money raised comes from two separate funding initatives, with strict guidelines on how the funds can be allocated.

The Poppy Fund is supported through the high profile Poppy Campaign conducted in the weeks leading up to Remembrance Day. In the past 12 months, the Poppy Fund has supported Veterans, the local Army and Air Cadet Corps, East Kootenay Foundation for Health and provided educational learning tools to local schools.

The gaming fund comprises the net proceeds from a variety of Legion gaming activities. Weekly meat draws, poker nights, BC Lottery commissions and special gaming events are some of the areas a small but dedicated group of lounge patrons faithfully contribute to week in and week out.

From the gaming fund, to the end of September, $11,000 has been donated to local organizations. Children-centric programs such as School Breakfast Programs, Kids Help Line, Boys and Girls Club, School PACs, Children’s’ Festival, Scholarships and the local cadet programs constitute the majority of the donations.

In addition, donations were made to the local Food Bank, Firefighters Burn Fund, MS Society, Women’s Resource Centre, SPCA, and Therapeutic Paws of Cranbrook.

The Royal Canadian Legion was founded by veterans for veterans over 90 years ago to provide services and programs to those who have served Canada in times of war and peace.

To support the Legion in their philanthropic endeavours please come to the lounge located in the basement of the Heritage Hotel. The lounge is open daily and offers a warm inviting atmosphere and great camaraderie to members and guests.

Previous story
Substance use costs Canadians $38 billion per year
Next story
Trudeau accused of disrespect leaving 3 ridings vacant

Just Posted

Legion continues support for community initiatives

Roughly $41,000 has been donated and distributed to various community programs and organizations

Youth Impact program gets first corporate sponsor

Kootenay Mountain Metal donates $1,500 to program, encourages other businesses to step up

Morrison wins Kootenay-Columbia Tory nomination

Former RCMP officer and diplomat to represent Conservatives in 2019 federal election

The haunting of downtown Cranbrook

Downtown Cranbrook was haunted by dozens of young trick-or-treaters (and their families)… Continue reading

Flags placed on Veterans Graves ahead of anniversary of armistice

Legion, veterans and Cranbrook Cadets mark the coming anniversary of the end of World War I with a ceremony at Veterans Cemetery

UPDATE: Canada Post workers in more than a dozen B.C. cities go on strike

Job action hits Surrey, Squamish, Maple Ridge and Chilliwack

Ottawa tables pay equity bill for federally regulated workers

Employers would need to ensure women, men under federal jurisdiction get paid for same value of work

Trudeau accused of disrespect leaving 3 ridings vacant

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh slams PM’s move to call one byelection, leaving three other ridings vacant

‘Never give up,’ says mother who reunited with son who went missing 31 years ago

Jermaine Mann was allegedly abducted by his father when he was just 21 months old

Conservatiave nomination won by four votes

Columbia Valley’s Wendy Booth loses to Morrison for Conservative nomination by four votes

B.C. NDP ministers defend proportional representation vote

What is urban, what is rural, how many MLAs will be appointed?

People with mental illness twice as likely to be victims of violence: study

Researcher hopes Canadian data will further destigmatize those suffering from mental health issues

Construction industry group again tries to halt B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

Independent Contractors and Businesses Association asks to appeal denial of an interim injunction

Guo Pei’s B.C. show takes you into a world wrapped in luxury

Couture Beyond exhibition at the Vancouver Art Gallery runs until Jan. 20, 2019

Most Read