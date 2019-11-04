Legion, cadets honour veterans during ceremony

Members of the Royal Canadian Legion and dignitaries recognized and honoured the sacrifices of veterans during the Legion Flag Ceremony on Sunday in Cranbrook.

Held at the Veterans Cemetery, members of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 24 — along with the Ladies Auxiliary Branch 24, air and army cadets, and emergency services personnel such as RCMP and Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services and others— laid wreaths and placed Canadian flags at the headstones of local veterans.

Upcoming Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held at Rotary Park on Nov. 11, starting at 10:30 a.m.



trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter