Legal axle loading limit returns to normal on Cranbrook streets

Restrictions, that were put in place to mitigate road damage during spring thaw, have been lifted

Load restrictions that were put in place to minimize road damage in Cranbrook during the spring thaw, have been removed.

On March 20, the city altered its legal axle loading limit to 70 per cent for many local streets, but this was lifted on May 8. All roadways have since returned to 100 per cent legal axle loading.

READ MORE: Legal axle loading limit reduced for Cranbrook motorists

This decision came by way of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, which issues regional load restrictions based on road weather information system stations that monitor frost depth and road strength.

Pop-up banner image