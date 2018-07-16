‘Lava bomb’ through roof of tour boat injures 22 in Hawaii

“An explosion occurred near the shoreline hurling hot lava rocks towards the boat and injuring several passengers”

Honolulu Star Advertiser

The number of tour boat passengers injured by a volcanic explosion near the lava ocean entry point this morning has increased to 22, according to the Hawaii County Fire Department.

Fire department officials said a “lava bomb” reportedly punctured the roof of the tour boat during an early-morning boat ride, causing a large hole.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources initially said a Lava Ocean Tours Inc. vessel was outside of the 300-meter (984-foot) safety zone established by the Coast Guard at the time of the lava explosion. The fire department, however, reported the tour boat “Hot Spot” arrived at the lava entry point about 500 yards offshore and proceeded to get closer until it was about 200 yards from the shoreline.

The boat then turned out to sea when “an explosion occurred near the shoreline hurling hot lava rocks towards the boat and injuring several passengers,” fire department officials said.

The boat returned to Wailoa Harbor at about 7 a.m. today where medics and firefighters responded.

An ambulance transported three people to Hilo Medical Center. Two of the three passengers were in stable condition and one woman, described to be in her 20s, is in serious condition with a fractured femur.

The fire department said nine passengers drove themselves to the hospital and medics treated 10 people at the scene for minor burns and abrasions.

In addition to the punctured roof, the boat sustained damage to one of the railings.

The Coast Guard and the DLNR’s Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement are investigating.

A large volume of lava from Fissure 8 in the lower East Rift Zone continues to enter the ocean at Kapoho since the May 3 eruption.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Critics claim Trump “defended a tyrant”

Just Posted

Kimberley Transfer Station remains closed, plans for partial re-opening in the works

The RDEK hopes to re-open the recycling areas, place some temporary bins for disposal of garbage.

Letters to the Editor: July 16

• Indoor Sports Facility - Moir Park or Balment Park? • Age-Friendly Cranbrook

Overnight fire at Kimberley Transfer Station

Kimberley Fire Department contains blaze at transfer station; cause unknown at this time

UPDATED: Cranbrook eyes lands for future expansion

Future municipal expansion could include areas such as Gold Creek, Jim Smith, King Street, and more.

South Country firefighters called out twice Thursday

Shortly after tackling a wildfire near Baynes Lake, firefighters were called out to a structure fire in Elko

REPLAY: B.C.’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

‘Lava bomb’ through roof of tour boat injures 22 in Hawaii

“An explosion occurred near the shoreline hurling hot lava rocks towards the boat and injuring several passengers”

B.C. teen meets Nicolas Cage

Filming mob movie in downtown Vernon, B.C.

Critics claim Trump “defended a tyrant”

Trump questions US intel, not Putin, on Russia 2016 meddling

B.C. MLAs choose new children’s watchdog

Jennifer Charlesworth has worked in government, social services

B.C. reporter calls out immigration photo on social media as fake news

A Vancouver reporter is calling out a British politician for spreading fake news

Hundreds of Arctic glaciers shrinking, disappearing

Out of 1,773 glaciers, 1,353 shrank significantly between 2000 and 2016

Indigenous housing providers worried Liberal proposals could put families on the streets

Indigenous housing providers raise alarms about future of federal funding deals

B.C. baseball team offers funeral prize pack

Wednesday’s West Coast League game in Victoria features draw for end-of-life package

Most Read