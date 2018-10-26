Laurie Middle School celebrates diversity with rainbow sidewalk entrance

Student-led initiative comes together with the support of teachers and district staff

Students and staff at Laurie Middle School held a ceremony celebrating diversity with the official unveiling of a rainbow-coloured entrance on Friday afternoon.

The rainbow sidewalk was an initiative pitched and led by a student advocacy group — The Outlet — which worked side by side with staff to make it a reality.

Ciara Chudy, a Grade 8 student, served as the MC, while fellow students and also spoke about the importance of recognizing and celebrating LGBTQ+ diversity.

“It’s just become a big part of our school and it reminds me that there’s equality and there are people who care and will have your back when you are being stepped on, or being made fun of,” said Chudy.

Chudy also highlighted the importance of support from teachers and Laurie Middle School staff.

“Teachers aren’t there just to teach you and be strict and have rules in place; they’re there to be your friend at points when needed and they’re there to protect you and keep you safe,” Chudy said.

LMS principal Michelle Sartorel and Tristan Taylor, a school counsellor, also recognized The Outlet for it’s advocacy work and noted the importance of tolerance and respect.

“I think that having a symbol such as the one I’m standing on now is a huge testament to the acceptance and the growing understanding of LGBTQ+ issues in our schoools,” said Taylor. “I’m just really proud to be a staff member at this school and in this school district where this is something that is a priority for students.”

Laurie Middle School’s rainbow sidewalks is now one of three at Southeast Kootenay facilities; the first was unveiled in front of district offices last May, while another has been recently painted at Mount Baker Secondary School.

 

Previous story
B.C. city trustee resigns after being accused of inappropriate behaviour
Next story
Family offers $10M reward for information leading to arrest in Sherman murders

Just Posted

Laurie Middle School celebrates diversity with rainbow sidewalk entrance

Student-led initiative comes together with the support of teachers and district staff

“This is Our Ice”

Green Bay Committee says we can do this as reach out campaign launches

Conference connects classrooms to communities

Participants learn from the land and people of the Ktunaxa Nation

Public sector union donates building to Food Bank

The Cranbrook Food Bank Society now owns the building on their property… Continue reading

Kimberley business donates to Cranbrook non-profits

Alan Bowler and Laurie Weitzel with Earth’s Own Naturals in Kimberley donated… Continue reading

VIDEO: 10 most popular Halloween costumes of 2018

All outfits based on the most popular Google searches

Family offers $10M reward for information leading to arrest in Sherman murders

Billionaire philanthropists Barry and Honey Shermans’ bodies were discovered last December in their Toronto mansion and persist to this day

John Ziegler, 4th president of NHL, dies at 84

Ziegler was living in Florida, and the cause of death was not immediately known

Florida man charged after weeklong bomb-package scare

Justice Department officials revealed that a latent fingerprint found on one package helped them identify their suspect as Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Florida

B.C. city trustee resigns after being accused of inappropriate behaviour

Several women come forward to complain about Hornby Island trustee Tony Law

Fashion Fridays: Hacks for organizing your closet

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. quadruples fine against unsafe party buses, limos

Those who do not display valid decals confirming they have passed a safety inspection will now face a $318 fine

Review into prosecution of 2006 B.C. murder case results in 12 recommendations

Review was conducted into prosecution of Larry Darling in killing of ex-girlfriend Kristy Morrey

EMC meeting puts Teck’s environmental work in focus

Environmental Monitoring Committee hosts public meeting in Elkford; local conservationists divided

Most Read