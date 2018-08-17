The Meachen Creek fire near St. Mary Lake yesterday. K. Merkel file.

Latest report from BC Wildfire Service

BC Wildfire Service says Meachen Creek fire settled down again Thursday evening, after high winds kicked it up

The morning update from Wildfire BC reports that it was active gusting winds that caused the increase in fire activity on the Meachen Creek Fire yesterday evening. Winds were gusting up to 40 k/hour. This triggered the evacuation order for the St. Mary Valley and the alert for the City of Kimberley.

BC Wildfire Service reported Friday morning that fire activity settled down late in the evening Thursday.

The safety of residents and crews remains a top priority.

There are currently two pieces of heavy equipment on the fire and crews are construction guards today, along with air support. A burn off is also being considered.

The fire is estimated at 5,685 hectares.

The Lost Dog fire complex, 14 kilometres north of Kimberley, is partially held. BC Wildfires reports that the back burn on Wednesday was a success, as crews reinforced control lines on critical flanks. The smaller two fires in the complex are “being held” and ground crews are mopping up. However, the complex is still considered an active fire.

There were 54 firefighters, two helicopters and six pieces of heavy equipment on the fire Thursday.

