Latest East Kootenay Covid-19 data

The latest data from BCCDC for the week up to December 25, 2021. BCCDC file

Covid-19 numbers are rising in parts of the East Kootenay, although not as sharply in the Kimberley areas as in Fernie and Cranbrook.

Kimberley is actually down two cases to 11 in the latest data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control, which covers the week up to Christmas Day.

However, Cranbrook is at 38 cases, more than doubled from 14 a week ago, Fernie has 39 cases, up from 20. Windermere has 23 and Creston remains low with two cases.

Please continue to protect yourself and the community by following these important safety measures:

Wear a mask in all indoor public spaces

Wash your hands often

Stay home if you are sick and get tested

Get vaccinated

Vaccination boosters are now being offered in British Columbia to people in thier sixties, and more and more people will become eligible as the month goes on.

Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

