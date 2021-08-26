Afghan security forces patrol in Nad Ali district of Helmand province, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2015. When Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani took office, he ushered in a period of hope for the country’s traumatized and war-weary people that decades of violence would soon end. But just one year later, many Afghans now believe the Taliban are winning the war as British troops deploy to the southern Helmand to help beleaguered Afghan troops regain control of a strategically important district in the poppy-producing province. (AP Photos/Abdul Khaliq)

Last Canadian military flight takes off from Kabul, ending mission

The acting chief of the defence staff says the Canadian mission in Kabul has ended and the vast majority of Canadian personnel left the airport about eight hours ago.

Gen. Wayne Eyre says the Canadians were among the last to leave.

He says Canada evacuated roughly 3,700 people from Afghanistan, which fell to the Taliban earlier this month.

Eyre says the airport was under constant threat of attack and Canada and its allies acted admirably.

He says they all wish they could have stayed longer and evacuated more people, and the fact they could not was “truly heartbreaking.”

He says Canadian personnel will have to reflect on whether all the efforts expended in Afghanistan were worth it, but that Canadians made a difference in thousands of lives.

The Canadian Press

