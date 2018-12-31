(USGS)

Large earthquake off Alaskan coast, no tsunami warning for B.C.

The 6.1 magnitude quake struck Sunday afternoon

Another large earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska over the weekend.

The original 6.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded Dec. 30 near Cold Bay just after 5:30 p.m. PST.

It was measured at a depth of nearly 27 kilometres, and approximately 80 km away from the shore in the Aleutian arc that stretches from the Gulf of Alaska to the Kamchatka Peninsula.

Emergency Info BC quickly announced that no tsunami threat would be affecting the coast of British Columbia.

Earthquakes in the Pacific Ring of Fire are not new to B.C. residents, especially those living on Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland. In the northeast portion of the province, the B.C. Oil and Gas Commission has blamed hydraulic fracking in the area for three earthquakes last month.

RELATED: B.C. regulator says fracking caused earthquakes near Fort St. John

READ MORE: Earthquake recorded west of Vancouver Island

