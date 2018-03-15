Large Cranbrook neighbourhood to be affected by water shutoff Tuesday night

A large neighborhood in south Cranbrook will be affected by a water system replacement, with the water supply to the area being shut off for 12 hours Tuesday night and Wednesday morning next week.

An even larger area will be under a boil water advisory once water service is restored Wednesday morning, March 21.

The water system replacement project at the City of Cranbrook’s important pressure reducing station #2 on 14th Avenue South will require the need to shutdown part of the City of Cranbrook water system overnight Tuesday March 20, 2018, according to a City press release.

The neighbourhood affected by the water shutoff is the one surrounding Kootenay Orchards Elementary School, and includes the streets around the Orchard Park Estates community, Staple Drive, Staple Crescent, 11th Street South, 21st Avenue South, 14th Street and 14th Avenue South, 16th Street and 16th Avenue South, and others in the neighbourhood. See map.

“The shutdown will begin at 8 pm on Tuesday March 20 until 8 am Wednesday March 21,” said Chris Zettel, Communications Officer for the City of Cranbrook, in the press release. “It is important that affected residents turn off their main water valve inside their residences to reduce unneeded demand on the water system by 8 pm on Tuesday March 20, 2018.”

Residents are encouraged to fill a bathtub or other large storage device before the shutoff, so they will have water available until the water system is back online.

Because of the work, 14th Avenue South from 16th Street South to 17th Street South will be closed from 6 pm Tuesday to 9 am Wednesday morning. A detour will be set up and clearly marked to maintain traffic flow throughout the night.

Once water service is restored, residents directly affected by the shutoff — a large swathe of south Cranbrook, will be under a Boil Water Notice, the City said. All water that is used for drinking, bathing and cleaning fruits and vegetables must be boiled for a minimum of one minute.

The area under the boil water notice includes that same area affected by the water shutoff, and running west almost as far as Elizabeth Lake, roughly between 15th Street South and 19th Street South. See second map below for details.

“The City of Cranbrook will be working closely with the Interior Health Authority (IHA) to take water samples to ensure there are no signs of risk to the public,” Zettel said in the release. “Once all samples come back clear, the City, under the authority of IHA will rescind the boil water notice. It is also important that once water service is restored, you run your cold water tap until the water runs clear.”

The project being undertaken by Public Works is a complete replacement of Pressure Reducing Station #2 internal components. The current internal components have reached the end of their effective service life and are in need of an upgrade. This station sits at the intersection of 14th Avenue South and 17th Street the city asks that residents stay clear of the work site for the safety of the public and workers.

“The City of Cranbrook appreciates the patience and understanding of the public during this time. Every effort is being taken in order to minimize the disruption of water service to our residents.”