Large boulder closes highway at Three Valley Gap for hours

The highway is now open to single lane alternating traffic

The Trans-Canada Highway was closed at Three Valley Gap in both directions due to a giant boulder in the middle of the highway, 20km west of Revelstoke for about an hour this morning.

Cars were backed up on Hwy. 1., and at about noon witnesses said crews were working to clear the debris.

The incident comes in the same week that Revelstoke Mayor Mark McKee and Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok are meeting with Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena to discuss Three Valley Gap.

In his most recent MLA report Clovechok said that he has been told a pilot project to install safety netting in Three Valley Gap will begin this summer.

The road is now open to single lane alternating traffic.

For up to date road conditions visit, DriveBC.ca.

