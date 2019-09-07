Langley teen whose overdose was broadcast on social media laid to rest

A call for justice for Carson Crimeni at internment service

Carson Crimeni’s father Aron said goodbye to his son Saturday at a small memorial service that was limited to family and close friends. (Crimeni family/special to Langley Advance Times)

Carson Crimeni was laid to rest on Saturday (Sept. 7) during a small, private ceremony attended by his family and closest friends.

No media were invited to the service at Valley View cemetery in Surrey.

Grandfather Darren Crimeni said about 20 people attended the internment ceremony for Carson, 13, who died after videos were posted to social media showing he was apparently forced to ingest pills.

Among the items Carson was laid to rest with was a Deadpool action figure, reflecting his love of “all the Marvel movies,” Crimeni said.

“Now we can focus on getting justice,” the grandparent told the Langley Advance Times.

He said the family has been waiting for word on the RCMP investigation.

“We haven’t heard anything from the police,” he said.

“Maybe next week.”

The private internment followed a public memorial service held Aug. 29 at the Church of the Valley in Langley that saw hundreds of people attend, including friends, family, Carson’s hockey team, and his school community.

Caron’s memorial was made possible by the generosity of many in the community, Darren Crimeni said.

“There’s a long list of people we want to thank.”

Among them, the people at Carson’s school, who lowered the flag to half-mast to honour his memory.

Carson was found in severe medical distress in Walnut Grove Community Park on Aug. 7 by police who tried to revive him while waiting for paramedics to arrive. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Disturbing video clips show the Langley teen barely able to stand or speak at the Walnut Grove skate park on Wednesday night, Aug. 7 while people can be heard laughing.

His father Aron said he has been told an autopsy found no injuries or health problems that would account for the 14-year-old Langley teen’s death.

A blood toxicology test to determine if drugs can be detected has been ordered, and the father expects the results will show his son died from an overdose.

The Independent Investigations Office is looking into police actions on the night of Carson’s death, after the first police officers to respond to a 911 call, sparked by social media posts failed to find the boy. He was found about an hour and a half to two hours later after a second call.

