Langley baby girl who beat the odds at birth passes away

London Mirielle McConnell of Langley weighed one pound, two ounces when she was born prematurely

A little girl’s valiant battle for survival has ended sadly, with London Mirielle McConnell of Langley passing away at BC Children’s Hospital.

She was a year-and-a-half old.

London was born 16 weeks premature on Oct.25, 2017 at Surrey Memorial Hospital, weighing one pound, two ounces.

Mother Jade Schievink was told the tiny baby likely wouldn’t made it, but London beat the odds.

“She just smiles in every photo,” Schievink told the Langley Advance Times in March.

“She’s the most precious, happiest, loving baby.”

Schievink, her husband Cody McConnell, and their children Ayla, 7, Kashton, 5, and London recently moved from Langley to Surrey.

Four weeks ago, London had to be rushed to BC Children’s Hospital where she was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit with what appeared to be pneumonia.

Tests revealed she had parainfluenza.

Since then, hundreds on social media have offered support to the family, using #PrayersforLondon.

A posting to Schievink’s Instagram account, “@londonsmamaforever,” said London passed away in her arms on Friday, with London’s father by their side and surrounded by family.

Since then, the account has been reset to private. The family has not commented further.

Now, many are taking to social media to light a candle for the baby girl.

Because her family didn’t qualify to stay at the Ronald McDonald House on the BC Children’s Hospital grounds due to proximity, they ended up sleeping in hotels in Vancouver or at the hospital room that London stays in.

A GoFundMe campaign set up to help Schievink and her family during London’s stay at BC Children’s Hospital had raised more than its $20,000 goal by Saturday.

