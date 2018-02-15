Lab results show foreign toxic substance in dog deaths

Steeples Veterinary Clinic is confirming that a foreign toxic substance was found in two dogs that died after walking through the Cranbrook Community Forest.

The confirmation comes via the Animal Health Diagnostic Centre at Cornell University in the United States, which means that it is not a naturally occurring substance or an environmental issue.

Steeples Veterinary Clinic is not releasing the identity of the substance as it is part of an ongoing RCMP criminal investigation.

There have been disturbing reports of dogs that have died after ingesting a white, fatty substance that has been found in the Community Forest. In December, Steeples confirmed that four dogs had recently died that had parallels to earlier events in 2016 where two dogs had died after eating the suspicious substance.

“We also advise you to still be cautious in the area, or avoid it all together.,” reads a Facebook post from Steeples Veterinary Clinic. “Any suspicious activity or information should be reported to the RCMP.”