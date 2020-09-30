Ktunaxa Nation shares pledge of respect to mark Orange Shirt Day

The Ktunaxa Nation is sharing a pledge to help mark Orange Shirt Day by using a unique technology that features an audio file of a student speaking in Ktunaxa traditional language .

The pledge, which ends with a promise to respect classmates, teachers and self, can be heard by focusing a smart phone on a Quick Response Code (QR Code) — which look similar to a typical bar code — prompting a website that automatically pops up to access the audio file.

The QR code and language resource was developed by the Ktunaxa Nation Council Education and Employment Centre, in collaboration with School District 5. The pledge can be found in the Yaqan Nukiy School Gym in the Ktunaxa community of Yaqan Nukiy (near Creston.)

“This resource was created to encourage our friends to speak the Ktunaxa language—and Orange Shirt Day on September 30 is a great opportunity to try,” said Bonnie Harvey, Education Ambassador with the Ktunaxa Nation Council.

English translation

Good morning

I am glad to be here today.

Hold my hand.

I am small yet.

I still don’t know what I am being taught.

Teach me!

For today I shall listen.

For today I shall try.

For today I shall honour my classmates, teachers and myself.

The interpretation of the pledge into English was done with the help of Ktunaxa elders.

“We’re super excited to share this invaluable resource with residents of ʔamakʔis Ktunaxa today—and we wish that all students have a safe and productive school year,” Harvey said. “We’ve got to take care of each other every day at school and at home, and respect is the starting place that leads to understanding and friendship.”

Orange Shirt Day (September 30) was started seven years ago in 2013 as a way to honour thousands of Indigenous children who were sent away to residential schools over a period that lasted well over 100 years.

The significance of the ‘Orange Shirt’ refers to a new shirt that Northern Secwpemc student Phyllis Webstad was given by her grandmother for her first day of school at St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School in Williams Lake, B.C.

When Phyllis got to school, they took away her clothes, including her new shirt, which was never returned. To Phyllis, the colour orange has always reminded her of her experiences at residential school and, as she has said, “How my feelings didn’t matter, how no one cared and I felt like I was worth nothing. All of us little children were crying and no one cared.”

Those wanting to learn more about residential schools and how they fit into efforts of reconciliation can access many other online resources, including the Assembly of First Nations learning toolkit called “Plain Talk 6: Residential Schools.”

The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation is hosting an online event open to all Canadian schools on September 30 called Every Child Matters: Reconciliation Through Education.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
U.S. Presidential Debate Takeaways: An acrid tone from the opening minute
Next story
Orange Shirt Society launches first textbook on residential school history

Just Posted

Key City Theatre moves ahead with phase two of upgrades

Board of Directors optimistic about future of arts community in Cranbrook

Ktunaxa Nation shares pledge of respect to mark Orange Shirt Day

The Ktunaxa Nation is sharing a pledge to help mark Orange Shirt… Continue reading

Kootenay and Boundary farm advisors services extended through July 2021

KBFA has engaged with 850 producers from 563 farms since June of 2018

Mount Baker students support Spooner Park initiative

Outdoor Education and Geography students work with Mainstreams to clear weeds, support ecosystem

Nine new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health region

The total number of cases since the pandemic started is now at 531 for the region

Orange Shirt Society launches first textbook on residential school history

Phyllis Webstad and Joan Sorley worked on the 156-page book to help educate students

More sex abuse charges laid against B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’

Investigators now focussing efforts on alleged victims within the Glad Tidings Church community

Experts worry social restrictions might be tough to swallow after months of freedom

COVID-19 cases back on the rise in Canada

Orange Shirt Day lessons of past in today’s classrooms

Phyllis Webstad, who attended St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School in British Columbia, is credited for creating the movement

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Greens’ Furstenau fires at NDP, Liberals on pandemic recovery, sales tax promise

She also criticized the NDP economic recovery plan, arguing it abandons the tourism industry

U.S. Presidential Debate Takeaways: An acrid tone from the opening minute

Here are key takeaways from the first of three scheduled presidential debates before Election Day on Nov. 3

B.C. nurses report rise in depression, anxiety, exhaustion due to pandemic

A new UBC study looks into how the COVID-19 response has impacted frontline nurses

Most Read