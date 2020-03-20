Ktunaxa Nation Council government moves to remote services delivery, announces closures

For the Townsman

In order to reduce the potential for transmission of the COVID-19 virus and to protect public health, the Ktunaxa Nation Council government offices and facilities are now closed to the public. Most staff are working from home, and most program delivery is now via remote connection, such as online or by phone.

Shawna Janvier, Chief Administrative Officer for the Nation, said the decision to move to remote service delivery was made to align with current best practices.

“The Nation and our communities are doing what we can to protect public health and safety, given this unprecedented emergency,” Janvier said. “We know the limitation of some of our services, such health services, and the closure of others, such as daycares, will create challenges for our communities.

“We also know that, like every other municipality, government and service provider, this is our golden opportunity to take steps to reduce harm before it reaches a crisis point regionally, and we intend to do our utmost to support all community members through this period.”

Janvier said the Nation is still delivering services wherever possible, as possible.

“Most KNC staff are still available,” Janvier said. “Just not for ‘face-to-face’ meetings. We encourage people to reach out by phone or email to their usual contacts in each sector.”

Those who would like to share information with the Nation’s emergency preparedness team can email EPC@ktunaxa.org.

“Our communities and staff are making the best of a challenging situation,” Janvier said. “We acknowledge them for doing the right thing and we look forward to reopening our government buildings and re-establishing ‘services as usual’ as soon as we are able.”

Ktunaxa Nation Council government moves to remote services delivery, announces closures

