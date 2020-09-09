The Ktunaxa Nation Council is temporarily reassigning senior directors to different portfolios for leadership development and collaborative opportunities. Photo courtesy Ktunaxa Nation Council.

Ktunaxa Nation Council eyes increased collaboration with director reassignments

Senior leadership will bring fresh perspectives to new roles in a six-month reassignment

The Ktunaxa Nation Council is temporarily shuffling around senior directors into different portfolios as part of a new leadership development imitative.

The intent is to bring fresh eyes to five separate portfolios of the Ktunaxa Nation Council’s government operations, which include Land and Resources, Education and Employment, Social Investment, Economic Investment, and Traditional Knowledge and Language.

Over the next six months, five directors will be taking on a new portfolio and relying on staff for support to bring unique perspectives to Nation rebuilding at the government level, according to a press release.

“This is an exciting opportunity and a key step in the CAO succession planning and mentorship goals the nation council has identified,” said Shawna Janvier, KNC Chief Administrative Officer. “The sector directors have expressed a desire for better cross-sector collaboration for many years—this will create the day-to-day reality, and the new space, for this to be able to happen.”

Specifically, the director portfolio reassignments include:

• Donald Sam from Traditional Knowledge and Language will move to Economic Investment.

• Codie Morigeau from Education and Employment will move to Traditional Knowledge and Language

• Justin Paterson from Economic Investment will move to Social Investment

• Debbie Whitehead from Social Investment will move to Lands and Resources

• Ray Warden from Lands and Resources will move to Education and Employment

The reassignments will allow directors to use their strengths in new areas and challenge themselves to grow, Janvier added.

“When they return to their sectors again in February, they will have a better understanding of how other sectors work—and a better understanding of themselves as leaders,” Janvier said.

“We are all here for the same reason—Q̓api qapsin kin ‘itkin hin ‘isti Ktunaxa— and doing everything with the intention of improving the lives of the Ktunaxa people. This collaborative venture will create new opportunities for growth and truly make the KNC a learning environment for everyone.

“I am looking forward to supporting them and I know that staff are also looking forward—maybe with some trepidation, but also with some excitement—to what’s ahead, and what could be ahead in these next six months.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First Nation on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast locks down after 4 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

Ktunaxa Nation Council eyes increased collaboration with director reassignments

Senior leadership will bring fresh perspectives to new roles in a six-month reassignment

Cranbrook RCMP searching for suspect in theft of E-bike

E-bike was reported missing on Sunday between 2:50 - 4:50 p.m.

PeakFest 2020 brings live music back to Cranbrook

FPPAS’s “Masquerade in Moir” launches four weekend festival

East Kootenay local Casey Hanemayer wins Ontario Disc Golf Championships

Hanemayer also surpasses 1000 rating, secures major sponsorship

Doctor Creek wildfire grows to estimated 79 square kilometres

More accurate mapping completed Sunday as crews prepare for forecasted high winds

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

Pest control company releases 2020 list of B.C.’s ‘rattiest’ cities

Pest control company Orkin Canada has released the top places for rodent control services

B.C. cougar kills fawn next to home of Kootenay wildlife official

The official says the cat hasn’t returned to the site of its kill in Grand Forks, B.C.

First Nation on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast locks down after 4 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Tla’Amin Nation says multiple citizens are experiencing symptoms of the virus

Nelson youth climate strikers reach 53 weeks, plan public event Sept. 25

A COVID-safe Sept. 25 climate event will line the Orange Bridge from end to end, two metres apart

B.C. records 429 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths over Labour Day long weekend

Nearly 1,400 active cases in B.C., more than 3,000 under public health monitoring

Canadians reluctant to remove statues of historical figures now seen as racist: Poll

75% of respondents to the poll were against the Montreal-style ‘spontaneous’ tearing down of Macdonald statues

‘We want him back’: Canucks trying to re-sign goalie Jacob Markstrom

Vancouver GM Jim Benning has long list of NHL off-season tasks

‘It’s all the worst things rolled into one’: B.C. woman advocates for awareness, funds for Huntington’s disease

The virtual BC Walk for Huntington Disease is set for Sept. 13.

Most Read