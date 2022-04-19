Ktunaxa Nation Council annual charity golf tournament set for June

The annual Ktunaxa Nation Council charity golf tournament is back on this year, after challenges posed by COVID-19 postponed the last two events.

The tournament will be held out at the St. Eugene Golf Resort and Casino on June 16, with all proceeds going to the Ktunaxa Nation Council’s Traditional Knowledge and Language Sector.

“I am looking forward to this year’s event,” said Ktunaxa Nation Council Chair Kathryn Teneese. “Our annual golf tournament is always a highly-anticipated event in the region. The Ktunaxa Nation Council is grateful to all those who participate as the funds raised go directly to supporting our efforts to revitalize Ktunaxa language and culture.”

The annual golf tournament is typically held in June on the Thursday ahead of National Indigenous Peoples Day. The event features a round of 18 holes of golf at the St. Eugene Golf Resort and Casino, a gourmet buffet dinner and a silent auction featuring items donated by businesses and people from across ʔamakʔis Ktunaxa.

“Everything is lining up for this year’s tournament to be a great one,” said Cindy Soukoroff, Head Golf Professional at St. Eugene Golf Resort and Casino. “The course will be in great shape and this event is always a fantastic time for the players. Of course, any COVID regulations in place in June at the time of the tournament will be adhered to for the health and safety of participants.”

Individuals or businesses interested in donating items for the silent auction can contact the Ktunaxa Nation Council communications department at communications@ktunaxa.org

Corporate and team registrations for the tournament can be made by visiting www.ktunaxa.com/golf