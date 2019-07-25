Kootenay St. intersection temporarily closed

City, contractor continuing to work on Kootenay St. storm sewer main upgrade project

The intersection at 4th. St. N and Kootenay St. will be shut down to all traffic from Thursday, July 25 until Tuesday, July 30th for a major road construction project.

The tempoarary closure is part of the upgrade to teh Kootenay St. storm sewer trunk main, which began earlier this month.

Kootenay St. iteself remains closed between 4th and 5th St. N, but detours ar available through Highway 3 or 16th Ave N via 2nd or 6th St. N. There is sigange on site and the city and contractor asks that the public respect flaggers who may be directing traffic.

The city also notes that the temporary closure will affect the B.C. Transit stop at the Cranbrook public library.

