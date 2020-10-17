Kootenay Springs building, former water bottling plant, burns in Cranbrook

Emergency crews were on the scene on 6th Street and Cranbrook Street Saturday night

Smoke clouds roiled through the intersection of Cranbrook Street North and 6th Street, as Cranbrook firefighters battled a blaze at the old Kootenay Springs building Saturday night.

The fire broke out in the early evening — by 7 p.m. flames were licking at the roof of the old derelict building just off the highway.

By 7:30 p.m. fire crews were still on the scene, and the intersection was still blocked off.

The old Kootenay Springs building — formerly the site of a water bottling plant — has sat empty for many years.

More to come …