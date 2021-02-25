One recipient of a $500 donation from Kootenay Savings was Kimberley’s Spark Youth Centre. Above, Cher Berge KSCU & Bev Middlebrooks Spark. Photo submitted

Kootenay Savings hands out donations to non-profits

Employees at each branch picked a non-profit for a $500 gift

A number of non-profits in the Kootenays have received a $500 gift from Kootenay Savings.

“Many local charities are struggling to deliver their programs within the constraints of COVID-19. We’ve been able to help them adapt through sponsorships and grants, however the pandemic has really hampered our ability to host the barbecues, bake sales, donation drives and other fundraising activities that give our employees the opportunity to directly support causes near and dear to them,” said Kootenay Savings Community Liaison, Aron Burke. “And, with that in mind, each branch and department was given $500 to donate to a local charity they love. Whatever the new normal becomes, our communities are going to need vibrant charities and non-profits of all types, and we hope this inspires others to give back as well.”

The 17 non-profits receiving donations are:

• Angel Flight East Kootenay

• BC SPCA West Kootenay & District Branch

• Castlegar Community Harvest Food Bank

• Friends of Friends Clubhouse

• Invermere Fire Rescue Association

• Kootenay Animal Assistance Program

• Kaslo & District Arena Association 8. Kids Helping Kids School Meals Program

• Kimberley Spark Youth Centre

• Nakusp Elementary School PAC Lunch Program

• Radium Hot Springs Fire Department

• Salmo Curling Rink Association

• Slocan Community Health Care Auxiliary

• South Columbia Search & Rescue

• Sanctuary Pre-Teen Centre

• Trail FAIR Society

• Trail United Church Food Bank

The Kootenay Savings Community Foundation also recently distributed $36,700 in grants and committed $25,000 to be shared between eight locally-operated community foundations to help provide immediate funding to local service clubs, charities, and non-profits who have been most impacted by COVID-19.

