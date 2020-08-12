Kootenay Savings donates to regional health care initiatives

Kootenay Savings has donated $20,000 to health care efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic led by regional health foundations.

The donation will be split — $10,000 toward the East Kootenay Foundation for Health, which will help health care programs and initiatives of greatest need at the Kimberley Health Centre. An additional $10,000 will go to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Health Foundation’s COVID-19 Greatest Need Fund, which secures priority medical equipment to patients in the Kootenay Boundary region.

Pictured above: Aron Burke, Community Liaison for Kootenay Savings (right), and Lisa Pasin, Director of Development KBRH Health Foundation (right), recently came together – safely and socially distanced – to celebrate Kootenay Savings continued commitment to health care in the Kootenays.