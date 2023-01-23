Kootenay Rockies Tourism invites those with ideas for accessible tourism projects to apply for Spark Program

Three finalists will receive mentorship and financial support

The playground in Nanaimo’s Maffeo Sutton Park installed ‘we-swings’ which allow someone in a wheelchair to swing with another person. (News Bulletin photo)

Do you have a great idea that would make a local tourism amenity more accessible?

Kootenay Rockies Tourism is introducing a new mentorship and grants program to support accessible tourism ideas in the region.

The Spark Program is looking for projects that create high quality accessible tourism experiences; address gaps in accessible tourism products and services; motivate travel, longer stays and repeat visits; and increase shoulder season visits and tourism spending.

If you have an innovative accessible tourism idea, you are invited to apply to the Spark Program by February 28, 2023.

You can be an individual, small business or non-profit based in the Kootenay Rockies to apply for mentorship and financial support.

After the application phase, which includes submission of a written application and short video, the ideas will be reviewed by a jury which includes local and provincial tourism leaders. Finalists will then have an opportunity to make their final pitch in a Dragon’s Den style session on March 29,2023. Three winning applicants will be accepted.

Selected applicants will receive:

• 3 month mentorship with a tourism innovator, experienced operator, industry leader, accessibility and/or sector expert

• $3,000 “Spark” grant to support the development of accessible tourism ideas and activities

• Access to a support network of tourism innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders

• Ongoing guidance on other resources and support services provided by partners

Application forms are available at tourisminnovation.ca/krt.html

“We are pleased to offer the ‘Spark’ grants and mentorship program,” Kathy Cooper, CEO Kootenay Rockies Tourism. “This launch in the Kootenay Rockies region will provide businesses with a unique opportunity to build on their existing Accessible products and enhance the value of the experiences they are providing to visitors. We believe proving this opportunity to crease some new offerings will complement the existing compelling products our regional businesses are currently providing their visitors.”

