Kootenay Rockies Tourism achieves sustainability recognition

Kootenay Rockies Tourism has achieved sustainable Tourism Silver Certified Destination status from GreenStep Sustainable Tourism. Put simply it means that the destination marketing organization, headquartered in Kimberley, adheres to sustainability principles which contribute to a long-term balance between economic, social cultural and environmental dimensions of the geographic area in which it operates. In this case, that is B.C.’s Kootenay region.

The Kootenay Rockies Tourism region is the first destination to be certified by GreenStep Sustainable Tourism, the first and only Canadian-based provider of tourism industry certifications for both tourism businesses and destinations.

The certification is comprised of 117 questions and several hundred indicators that Kootenay Rockies Tourism completed and were reviewed together with a GreenStep assessor.

Upon completion of a formal evidence review, KRT achieved Sustainable Tourism Silver Certified Destination.

“Achieving the GreenStep Sustainable Tourism Destination Certification is an important milestone for our regional destination. Our team has been working closely with GreenStep on a number of important destination stewardship initiatives since 2018, including the development of a Sustainability Charter and action plan and the delivery of several programs for our stakeholders. The Certification is based on rigorous international standards, and we are very proud to be the first destination certified and hope many more will follow suit and contribute in making BC and Canada world leaders in sustainable tourism” said Kathy Cooper, CEO of Kootenay Rockies Tourism.

“We congratulate Kootenay Rockies Tourism for this important achievement in measuring and verifying the sustainability performance of their destination, and for putting in place their Sustainability Charter and action plan to help guide their continued improvement over time, said Angela NAGY, CEO of GreenStep Solutions.”



