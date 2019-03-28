Kootenay Pass closed as fatal crash spills ‘significant’ fuel into Salmo River

One man from Alberta was killed in the single-vehicle crash

An Alberta man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 3 at the Kootenay Pass Wednesday night that spilled what RCMP are calling a “significant” amount of fuel into the Salmo River.

RCMP said a fuel tanker crashed around 8:20 p.m. near the western bottom of the Kootenay Pass, approximately two kilometres east of the Highway 3 and 6 junction.

The tanker was carrying diesel and gasoline. A statement from the environment ministry said the amount of fuel in the river is currently unknown.

The pass remains closed as environmental emergency response teams work to make the scene safe for police to continue their investigation.

Interior Health meanwhile said there are no registered drinking water users downstream from the spill site and noted a low risk to public health.

“Residents who may draw their water from the river between the crash site and the Salmo River at the United States border, are advised to be alert and check their water for any signs of diesel fuel including sheen or fuel odour.”

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 250-354-5180.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘It doesn’t open’: Christchurch mosque survivors describe terror at door
Next story
Woman details alleged 2003 abuse by R. Kelly in TV interview

Just Posted

Kootenay Pass closed as fatal crash spills ‘significant’ fuel into Salmo River

One man from Alberta was killed in the single-vehicle crash

Cranbrook Eagles prepare for boxing nationals

The 2019 Super Channel Championships will feature three local boxers as they battle for the top spot

Forestry warns of hot spots from last season’s fires

Fires can re-emerge after smouldering underground through the winter

Lilith 2019 raises $8,270 for Kimberley, Cranbrook communities

Next year marks the event’s 20th anniversary.

Boys and Girls Club closes daycare program

A lack of qualified early childhood educator staffing is causing a crisis, according to club

Video captures East Kootenay elk herd on the move

Most Kimberley and Cranbrook locals know there is a herd of elk… Continue reading

What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby Cecelia Ahern’s ‘Roar’ features 30 short stories about 30 women;… Continue reading

B.C. human rights tribunal rules anti-transgender poster campaign discriminatory

The posters called Morgane Oger a ‘biological male who has renamed himself’

B.C. boys, ages 15 and 16, hurt after SUV hits tree and catches fire

Police suspect speed was factor in early morning crash that left driver clinging to life

Plane that crashed after Abbotsford airshow wasn’t allowed to carry paying passengers: report

Five people, including four passengers, were hurt in crash at Abbotsford International Airport

‘Opera dolls,’ family photos and ATV stolen from B.C. home of dead person

Family discovers theft when checking on Abbotsford residence

B.C. mayor charged with sexual assault

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

Trudeau says sorry for sarcastic thank you comment to Indigenous protester

Prime Minister under fire for comment made to Indigenous protester who interrupted a Liberal fundraising event

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

Most Read