B.C.’s court of appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

B.C.’s court of appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Kootenay man appeals 7-year conviction for New Year’s Eve kidnapping, beating

Brandon Coons, 27, was convicted on five charges, including assault with a weapon

A Trail man is appealing his seven-year sentence for a number of violent offences for which he was found guilty in a September 2019 trial in the Rossland courthouse.

Brandon Coons, 27, is listed on the B.C. Court of Appeal hearings itinerary for the week, slated to appear from behind bars via videoconference on Friday, March 5.

He was convicted on five charges, including assault with a weapon, stemming from a New Year’s Eve 2017 kidnapping case involving a young man, formerly of Trail.

At the time of his two-week trial by judge in Rossland, Coons had already been incarcerated for more than 18 months. Even though he was sentenced to seven years, the court credited time served, thereby reducing Coons’ term to four years and 252 days.

This reduced sentence resulted from four guilty convictions; assault with a weapon, use of an imitation firearm, possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon (brass knuckles), and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The fifth conviction was for uttering threats. Coons was given a five-year sentence for this crime, but with time served, it was reduced to two years and 252 days. All of his sentences are concurrent.

Coons will have a mandatory lifetime prohibition for firearms upon his release from jail.

According to court documents, this case began Dec. 31, 2017 when Coons picked up a man at the Greyhound bus stop in Castlegar, and drove him to Birchbank Station Road near Trail. Two masked men arrived, pulled the victim from Coons’ vehicle, and beat him. Court records state that Coons joined in the assault of the victim, and a baton-style stun gun was used.

The victim was accused of stealing $20,000 worth of cannabis from Coons, although this accusation was never established by police. The victim told his assailants that he took the cannabis to Chilliwack. The two masked men left, and Coons drove the victim to his home near Trail, where he was forcibly confined for an hour, and had a gun pointed at his head.

Soon after, two men arrived and picked up the victim and drove him toward Chilliwack to recover the allegedly stolen cannabis. When the trio stopped at a gas station in Kelowna, the victim escaped by locking himself in the gas station bathroom, and called the police from his cell phone.

The two men pleaded guilty to their charges.

READ MORE: Trail man gets 7 years after victim beaten, kidnapped


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailCourtkootenay

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
10 overdose deaths in Cranbrook last year: BC Coroners Service
Next story
Vancouver officers placed on desk duty after filmed posing next to dead body

Just Posted

Cranbrook city hall.
Curbside recycling collection program set for May debut

A residential curbside recycling collection program is expected to begin in Cranbrook… Continue reading

Images from yesteryear: The Cranbrook Girls Bugle Band, with Joyce Metcalfe standing second from left.
Remembering Joyce Metcalfe, and the Cranbrook Girls Bugle Band

Isn’t it amazing when by chance in this huge world of ours, meet outstanding people that greatly influence our lives? One such person was Joyce Metcalfe.

Pictured are Meredith Funston of Cranbrook Food Recovery (left), Shannon Grey Duncan of Kimberley Food Recovery (middle) and Wade Jarvis of Bohemian Spirits (right). The three have teamed up to divert bread from the landfill and turn it into ethanol, which is used to make hand sanitizer. (Corey Bullock file)
Cranbrook, Kimberley organizations team up to turn excess bread into ethanol

Local food recovery programs have teamed up with Bohemian Spirits to keep bread out of the landfill

ANKORS held a march in Cranbrook on Aug. 31, 2020 for Overdose Awareness Day. Corey Bullock photo.
10 overdose deaths in Cranbrook last year: BC Coroners Service

There were 10 suspected illicit drug toxicity deaths in the Cranbrook local… Continue reading

(File Photo)
WATCH: Cranbrook RCMP looking for driver after near miss between SUV, school bus

(Video courtesy Cranbrook RCMP) Cranbrook RCMP are looking for the driver of… Continue reading

A health-care worker looks at a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Palais de Congress site as Quebec begins mass vaccinations based on age across the province, Monday, March 1, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Nearly 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses arriving in Canada this week: Anand

Anita Anand says she’s received assurances from the vaccine manufacturer

(Black Press file photo)
Agassiz boy, 11, dies from ‘extensive injuries’: Homicide team

Agassiz RCMP were called out Friday to assist with a child in medical distress

Dr. Amit Desai of St. Francis Hospital receives a COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 17. (Photo courtesy of CHI Franciscan)
B.C. has now vaccinated more people from COVID-19 than total confirmed cases

B.C. has reached a milestone, vaccinating roughly 1.6% of its population from the coronavirus

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a suspect who smashed the window of an adult toy store and made off with more than $1,200 in merchandise. (File photo)
Vancouver Island sex shop out $1,200 in merchandise after suspect steals ‘colossal’ product

Suspect smashed window of Nanaimo store, cutting himself in the process

Riverside Calvary Church in Walnut Grove. (Langley Advance Times file)
B.C. is ‘stereotyping’ churches as riskier for COVID than other spaces, lawyer argues

Judge said that freedom of expression, religion are not at issue in the case

B.C. Premier Gordon Campbell gets acquainted with Tsawwassen First Nation Chief Kim Baird’s 10-month-old daughter Sophia, husband Steve and four-year-old Amy at the B.C. legislature before a ceremony to endorse the Tsawwassen Treaty, Oct. 15, 2007. (Sharon Tiffin/Black Press)
Indigenous consent comes first and last for B.C. industrial projects

Environment minister can still approve permits without consent

B.C.’s court of appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Kootenay man appeals 7-year conviction for New Year’s Eve kidnapping, beating

Brandon Coons, 27, was convicted on five charges, including assault with a weapon

An investigation is underway after two VPD officers were recorded posing for pictures near a dead body at Third Beach on Feb. 24. (Screen grab/Zachary Ratcliff)
Vancouver officers placed on desk duty after filmed posing next to dead body

Pair put in ‘non-deployable, admin positions’ as the investigation into their conduct continues

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read