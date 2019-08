Just one ferry will service the Balfour and Kootenay Bay terminals this weekend

The MV Balfour won’t operate this weekend due to mechanical issues. File photo

Ferry service continues to be limited on Kootenay Lake heading into the August long weekend.

The MV Balfour, which runs between the Balfour and Kootenay Bay ferry terminals, is currently out of service due to mechanical issues.

An update on driveBC.ca said the ferry isn’t expected back until Aug. 9. The Balfour has been shut down since last week.

The MV Osprey 2000, the bigger of the two ferries on Kootenay Lake, is still running.

The 65-year-old MV Balfour is due for replacement in 2022.