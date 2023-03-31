Kootenay East MLA re-introduces wildlife management funding bill

In a bid to create a new independent and sustainable funding model for wildlife and habitat management, East Kootenay MLA Tom Shypitka has re-introduced a conservation-focused private members bill for the second time at the legislature in Victoria.

Initially introduced last June, the bill proposes a funding model where revenue can be received from all levels of government, from municipal, regional, provincial, federal and Indigenous. Additionally, 100 per cent of contributions from purchasing hunting licences and fees from other forms of stakeholder land use would be used only for wildlife and habitat management, according to a press release.

“Groups such as the Fish, Wildlife and Habitat Coalition, Hunters for BC and many others have indicated their support for the improvement that this new funding model can provide,” said Shypitka. “I sincerely hope the NDP government listens to British Columbians and makes this a priority.”

Wildlife management in the Kootenays, has been a long running concern for conservationists, including hunters. Two years ago, a province-wide coalition formed — The Fish, Wildlife and Habitat Coalition — which included a diverse array of representation from environmental and conservation organizations, hunting and angling guides, naturalists, hunters, and more.

The coalition campaigned for creating legislation protecting fish, wildlife and habitat, integrating the needs of fish, wildlife and habitat into new and existing legislation and increasing funding and creating a new governance model for fish wildlife and habitat management.

“We are dedicated to protecting our local wildlife populations and restoring the diverse ecosystems for which we are known across the world. This proposed funding model will ensure decisions on regulations are science-based and in the best interest of local wildlife and all those who depend on our province’s natural environments,” said Shypitka. “The current practices continue to put our wildlife in danger and being one of our most precious resources here in B.C., we must do everything in our power to manage their populations effectively.”



