Kootenay East candidates forum set for Oct. 13 in Cranbrook

Forum will be broadcast live on Youtube as candidates will answer questions submitted in advance

An all-candidates forum featuring the three candidates running in Kootenay East is being held on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce.

Given the COVID-19 times, the forum hosted by the JCI Kootenay and Artistic Media Productions and broadcasted live online through Youtube.

“The All Candidates Forum is an opportunity for all residents of Kootenay East to engage in and discuss important political issues that are concerning to our community,” reads a press release from JCI Kootenay.

Bruce Seitz, a member of Sunshine Rotary and Royal LePage, will moderate the discussion, which starts at 6:30 p.m and runs for one hour.

Candidates will be asked a series of questions submitted anonymously by the audience before the forum.

The candidates running in the Kootenay East riding include BC Liberal incumbent Tom Shypitka, BC NDP candidate Wayne Stetski and BC Green Parrty candidate Kerri Wall.

Questions for candidates can be submitted via email to JCI Kootenay or via the organization’s Facebook page.