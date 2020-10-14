Kootenay East candidates debate the issues during an All-Candidates Forum in Cranbrook on Tuesday night. Pictured: Kerri Wall, representing the BC Green Party, Tom Shypitka, representing the BC Liberal Party, and Wayne Stetski, representing the BC NDP. Trevor Crawley photo.

Kootenay East candidates debate the issues during an All-Candidates Forum in Cranbrook on Tuesday night. Pictured: Kerri Wall, representing the BC Green Party, Tom Shypitka, representing the BC Liberal Party, and Wayne Stetski, representing the BC NDP. Trevor Crawley photo.

Kootenay East candidates air out issues during Cranbrook debate

BC Liberal, BC NDP and BC Green Party representatives discuss election issues during all-candidate forum

The three candidates vying for Kootenay East traded policy positions and debated election platform ideas during a virtual forum on Tuesday night at the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce office.

Tom Shypitka, the incumbent BC Liberal candidate, faced off against two challengers in Wayne Stetski, running the BC New Democrat Party and Kerri Wall, running for the BC Green Party.

The forum, hosted by JCI Kootenay and Artistic Media Productions, was moderated by Bruce Seitz and ran for approximately one hour, featuring questions submitted in advance which were typed up on pieces of paper and drawn from a bowl.

Each candidate was given an opening statement, while questions were directed to one individual candidate, while the other two were given opportunities for rebuttal. Following the question and debate period, each candidate gave concluding remarks.

During introductions, both Shypitka and Stetski leaned on their service in public office — the former as the incumbent MLA and as a city councillor, and the latter as the Mayor of Cranbrook and Kootenay-Columbia MP — while Wall highlighted her experience working with local governments through her career as a Healthy Communities Facilitator and as an active union member with the BCGEU.

Shypitka also drew on his experience as a business owner over nearly 30 years, while Stetski also touted his credentials as a former regional manager for the Kootenays with the Ministry of Environment.

Examining the issues

Drawn at random, questions covered a wide variety of topics such as supporting the education system, wildlife management and urban deer, economic resiliency in the natural resources industry, long-term seniors care, water quality issues in Indigenous communities and the future of implementing policies aligned with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Wildlife management for declining ungulate populations was a topic where all three candidates were nearly universally aligned; as all advocated the need for more long-term provincial government funding.

Stetski fielded the opening question, noting more needs to be done for habitat restoration, addressing invasive species and focusing caribou recovery on existing healthy herds, while Shypitka added that predator control needs to be included as a priority and more consultation with local communities regarding caribou recovery.

Wall agreed with the points raised by the other two candidates, but added that human development, such as roads, pipelines and forestry projects, has the biggest impact on wildlife landscapes.

On long-term seniors care, Shypitka fielded touted the BC Liberal plan to invest $1 billion over five years into upgrading and replacing long term care facilities, as well as tax credits for home-based assistance care. Stetski knocked the BC Liberals during their tenure in government from 2001-2017, and highlighted the NDP promise to hire 7,000 new health care workers long-term and assisted care.

Wall noted that long-term care was the first election announcement from the B.C. Greens and emphasized opposition to for-profit companies running long-term care facilities.

While it was a cordial debate, there were moments where each candidate got to land some partisan shots.

Wall knocked Shypitka for a “colonial overtone” towards addressing poverty issues and resource development and benefit agreements in northern Indigenous communities. Additionally, both Wall and Shypitka went after the BC NDP for calling a snap election during a pandemic, while Stetski directed much of his criticism on specific issues to the B.C. Liberal tenure in government over the last 20 years.

On a question about local representation, all candidates also spoke about the importance of duty and service to constituents, regardless of political affiliation or any other status.

But Wall took the B.C. Liberals and the BC NDP to task for whipped votes, and pledged the BC Greens will not demand their members vote along partisan lines on issues. However, Shypitka responded with a declaration that he’s “never been whipped into a vote, ever”, and went after the BC Green Party for siding with the BC NDP on most legislation that’s passed through Victoria over the last three years.

Stetski also circled back on a separate question to whipped votes, noting he did not vote with the federal NDP on some issues during his time as Kootenay-Columbia MP in order to put constituents first.

Education in Kootenay East was the final topic raised as each candidate contrasted their respective plans.

Wall touted the importance of working closer with the BC Teachers’ Federation, while Stetski went after the BC Liberals for stripping class size and composition in collective bargaining, a 15-year saga that was decided in favour of the teachers’ union by the Supreme Court of Canada.

Shypitka knocked the BC NDP for a convoluted COVID-19 response in the school system with 60 different districts having 60 different plans, as well as criticizing lack of action on reducing the need for portables at Isabella Dickens in Fernie.

The provincial election will be held on Oct. 24.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Horgan attempts to clarify ‘I don’t see colour’ debate answer with Twitter post
Next story
Penticton man killed ex-wife’s 4 neighbours to stop them from ‘bullying’ her

Just Posted

Kootenay East candidates debate the issues during an All-Candidates Forum in Cranbrook on Tuesday night. Pictured: Kerri Wall, representing the BC Green Party, Tom Shypitka, representing the BC Liberal Party, and Wayne Stetski, representing the BC NDP. Trevor Crawley photo.
Kootenay East candidates air out issues during Cranbrook debate

BC Liberal, BC NDP and BC Green Party representatives discuss election issues during all-candidate forum

Ron Huston of the California Golden Seals in action against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Kootenay Hockey History: The WIHL, the Cranbrook Royals, and Ron Huston

Anthony Dransfeld looks back on a legendary generation of hockey players

City of Cranbrook launches newly designed website

The new features make it easier for residents and business owners to find and access information

BC conservation coalition demands changes for wildlife

A coalition of environmental and conservation groups is calling on the next… Continue reading

The ferry didn’t come into contact with the vehicle. Photo: B.C. government
Woman drives vehicle into water near Upper Arrow Lake ferry

The ferry had to temporarily suspend its operations due to the incident

FILE – People wear face masks and stand apart from one another to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they wait in line to take a pharmacy technician exam at Vancouver Community College, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 549 COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths over Thanksgiving long weekend

Province working on province-wide plan to make testing more efficient

B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau questions NDP government minister in the B.C. legislature, July 13, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. Greens leader calls for move to basic income system

Don’t tie education fund to enrolment, Sonia Furstenau says

The RCMP is reporting another Trail resident has been scammed for thousands of dollars in a phone scam. Photo: Miryam León on Unsplash
Kootenay man bilked of $5,100 in phone scam

This latest fraud resulting in a Trail man losing thousands was reported to the RCMP on Saturday

QFC Pharmacist Becky Buerhaus administers a flu shot on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 in Everett, Wa. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Some Canadians won’t get the flu shot because they haven’t gotten COVID-19: poll

Health officials are worrying about a ‘twindemic’ as flu and coronavirus cases collide

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

John Brittain has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File)
Penticton man killed ex-wife’s 4 neighbours to stop them from ‘bullying’ her

John Brittain pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

NDP Leader John Horgan is silhouetted while speaking during a campaign stop in Vancouver on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. At the end of a recent virtual town hall meeting where about a dozen people asked questions about British Columbia’s Oct. 24 election, Horgan said he was enjoying campaigning online.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s virtual COVID-19 election campaign lacks human touch: expert

Pandemic has seen governments, businesses and families make changes they would never have considered a year ago,

NDP Leader John Horgan, right to left, Green leader Sonia Furstenau and Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson prepare for a debate at the Chan Centre in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, October 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan attempts to clarify ‘I don’t see colour’ debate answer with Twitter post

A day after the debate, Horgan revised his answer on Twitter, admitting it could have upset people

Most Read