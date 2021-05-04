Kootenay Children’s Festival set to take place in 2022

The event typically takes place on the day before Mother’s Day, and is now scheduled for 2022

The Kootenay Children’s Festival was last held in 2019 (pictured here). The biggest event for kids in southeast B.C. has been cancelled for one more year, until 2022. (Barry Coulter file photo)

The Kootenays Children’s Festival, which typically takes place each year on the day before Mother’s Day, will be taking place in 2022.

Galen Olstead, Managing Director of Key City Theatre – the organization that hosts the Children’s Festival – says that this will be the second year in a row that the event has been postponed.

“We’ve basically been planning for two years now, with the event set to take place again in 2022,” Olstead said. “We already have a headliner all lined up and when we get back it will certainly be a monumental event.”

He cited travel restrictions, as well as current provincial restrictions on gatherings and events as the reasons for the event being postponed.

The Kootenay Children’s Festival is one of the last remaining free festivals in the province, according to Key City Theatre. There are educational activities, performances, food trucks, and all sorts of fun games for kids and families. It is always a highlight of the spring season and Olstead is sure that next year’s event will be celebrated in more ways than one.

“We’re hoping for the best,” Olstead said. “We’re waiting until the fall here at Key City Theatre to see how things transpire, and hoping for a great year next year.”



corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

