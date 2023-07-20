Kootenay athletes bring home silver medals at Special Olympics World Summer Games

Athletes Wayne Gowanlock and Erin Thom stand beside Thom’s coach Misty Pagliaro. Gowanlock and Thom won silver medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin. The event gives athletes with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to compete at a high level (photo courtesy of Joanne Thom)

Two Kootenay residents took home medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin last month.

Erin Thom of Cranbrook and Wayne Gowanlock of Fernie collected silver medals at the competition. Thom placed second in her flight in golf and Gowanlock landed in the number two spot in a bocce doubles competition alongside Albertan Kyle Vogelgesang.

The Special Olympics gives athletes with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to compete at an international level. More than 7,000 athletes from 190 Special Olympics programs around the world attended the competition. Team B.C sent 15 dedicated athletes and seven volunteer coaches and mission staff to the competition.

“It affords these individuals acceptance, friendship, opportunities that they would never get otherwise. The travel opportunities and the people that they meet throughout their lives in Special Olympics are just phenomenal,” said Thom’s mother Joanne.

Thom has competed in seven World Games since she joined Special Olympics in 1992 and she has medaled in all of them. This year she tied for second with Marie Primdal from Denmark in an 18-hole golf game. Elin Olafsdottir of Iceland took first place.

It was Gowanlock’s first time at the Olympics this year and his first time travelling to Germany. He and Vogelgesang won the silver medal in men’s bocce doubles behind Rosa Gonzalez and David Lopez from Panama. He also placed fifth in bocce singles and fourth in bocce quad. He and Vogelgesang were on a quad team with Ontarian Laura Stremble and Manitoban Jennifer Adams.

Athletes must compete for four years in a row, and make it to regionals, provincials and nationals in order to earn a place in the Special World Olympics. When athletes make it to nationals, they must choose a sport to specialize in. Thom chose golf for summer games and alpine skiing for winter games.

“It takes a lot of commitment both by themselves and by their support team. Their families, their coaches. The locals in each region and province,” said Joanne.

DisabilitySpecial OlympicsSports