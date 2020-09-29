Kootenay and Boundary farm advisors services extended through July 2021

Farmers and producers in the Columbia Basin will continue to be supported by the Kootenay Boundary Farm Advisors (KBFA) program for another year now that the program’s contract has been extended through July 2021. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)

Farmers and producers in the Columbia Basin will continue to be supported by the Kootenay Boundary Farm Advisors (KBFA) program for another year now that the program’s contract has been extended through July 2021.

KBFA has engaged with 850 producers from 563 farms since June of 2018. Over 40 events have been held with approximately 900 farmers and producers having attended, the Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) explained in a news release.

KBFA advisors and experts have also visited 315 farms and more than 1,840 actions have been taken by KBFA advisors to help assist producers with information and resources.

“We are proud of what KBFA has accomplished over the past three years and are looking forward to seeing them continue to support producers and promote agriculture throughout the Basin in the year ahead,” said RDEK Board Chair Rob Gay.

This summer, KBFA expanded its efforts by reaching out to the agricultural community to understand what challenges they are facing in relation to COVID-19, how they are addressing those challenges and what possible opportunities there may be to support them, says the RDEK. A Communications Consultant has also been added to the KBFA team and has been actively expanding its web and social media presence.

“It’s great to see the program continue to evolve and expand the way it communicates and interacts with the agricultural sector,” adds Gay.

In 2017, the Regional Districts of Central Kootenay, East Kootenay and Kootenay Boundary and Columbia Basin Trust partnered to provide free technical extension services to the agricultural sector within the entire RDEK, RDCK, RDKB and Trust’s jurisdictions. The initial three-year contract ended June 30, 2020, and based on the ongoing success and positive feedback from producers, funding was extended through July 2021.

To sign up or learn more about Kootenay and Boundary Farm Advisors services, visit the KBFA website at www.kbfa.ca or call 1-800-958-7174.

