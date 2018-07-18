The cat is seen in a handout image from a video inspection camera, in Kamloops, B.C., on July 17, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/CHNL, Dan Groess

Kitten OK after being rescued from underground pipe in B.C.

An adventurous feline has been rescued after getting trapped in an underground pipe in Kamloops, B.C.

An adventurous feline has been rescued after getting trapped in an underground pipe in Kamloops, B.C.

Dan Groess, owner of A Groess Underground sewer and drain services, says he responded to a call Monday about a black kitten stuck in a conduit that was less than seven centimetres in diameter.

Groess says he used a video inspection camera to get a look at the kitten and it began following his camera back up the pipe.

But the pipe became too steep for the cat to move forward, so Groess says he tied an old T-shirt onto the end of the camera and the co-operative kitten grabbed hold with its claws.

When Groess pulled the camera out, the kitten came with it: hot and thirsty, but otherwise OK.

His seven-year-old daughter, Ariana, was with him at the time of the rescue and wanted to take the prize home, but Groess says the SPCA whisked the kitten away for some care.

A Groess Underground was a part of something amazing today! A call came in about a kitten trapped in a conduit and…

Posted by A Groess Underground on Monday, July 16, 2018

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau shuffles familiar faces, adds new ones to expanded cabinet

Just Posted

How do the people of B.C. stay cool, and at what cost?

New BC Hydro report indicates how BC residents use A/C amidst high temperatures

Councillors Eaton, Graham to run again

Pair of councillors announce intent to seek a second term during upcoming civic election.

No injuries in house fire near Jaffray

Firefighters respond to fire sparked by a rechargable battery that ignited on Monday night.

Cranbrook is not extending municipal boundaries

Staff report projecting long-term land use planning pulled from city council agenda

Debrecini gets 2017 Sustainable Community Builder Award

Jean-Ann Debreceni is Cranbrook’s latest recipient of the 2017 Sustainable Community Builder… Continue reading

Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions in Greyhound Canada’s absence.

Kitten OK after being rescued from underground pipe in B.C.

An adventurous feline has been rescued after getting trapped in an underground pipe in Kamloops, B.C.

A day after back-tracking, Trump defends summit performance

Amid bipartisan condemnation of his embrace of a longtime U.S. enemy, Trump at first sought to end 27 hours of recrimination by delivering a rare admission of error Tuesday.

Thai soccer players rescued from cave meet the media

Members of the Thai youth soccer team who were trapped in a cave have left the hospital where they have been treated since their rescue.

Elon Musk apologizes for calling cave rescue diver a ‘pedo’

Musk called a British diver involved in the Thailand cave rescue a pedophile to his 22.3 million Twitter followers on July 15.

Trudeau shuffles familiar faces, adds new ones to expanded cabinet

Justin Trudeau shuffleS his front bench Wednesday to install the roster of ministers that will be entrusted with leading the Liberal team into next year’s election.

Hub for mental health and addictions treatment opens at B.C. hospital

St. Paul’s Hospital HUB is an acute medical unit that includes 10 patient beds

Restaurant Brands International to review policy over poaching employees

One of Canada’s largest fast-food company to review ‘no-poach’ franchise agreements

Calgary family’s vacation ends in tragedy on Texas highway

Three people died and four others were injured in the crash

Most Read