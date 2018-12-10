Kimberley’s Ron Rossi wins a million dollars

B.C.’s newest millionaire is none other than Ron ‘Midnight’ Rossi.

Rossi, an underground miner, won one million on the November 7, 2018 Lotto 6/49 draw.

He found out he won when checking his ticket at the Tamarack Mall, and promptly kept a promise to himself — he retired.

“I’ve been buying tickets since the lottery started,” Rossi. “I’ve always said to myself that I would retire if I won and that’s what I’ve done.”

“On the second last ticket I was checking I saw a bunch of zeros, but I didn’t see the 1 in front of them. I took it to the clerk and the sign said $1,000,004. I was in utter disbelief.”

Rossi called his wife, Christie, who almost didn’t believe it.

“I could tell by the sound of his voice that he was, in fact, telling the truth,” she told Lotteries BC. “My first thought was for him to hurry up and get home, and I told him to drive safe.”

The pair held a small celebration with a bottle of champagne on the shores of Kootenay Lake where Rossi plans on doing a lot more fishing.

His dream car is also in the works. “I’ve always wanted a 57 Chevy,” added Rossi. “Now I can retire and drive around in style. It’s so nice to have the security. It’s a happy feeling.”