Kimberley’s Ron Rossi wins a million dollars

Big win leads to early retirement

B.C.’s newest millionaire is none other than Ron ‘Midnight’ Rossi.

Rossi, an underground miner, won one million on the November 7, 2018 Lotto 6/49 draw.

He found out he won when checking his ticket at the Tamarack Mall, and promptly kept a promise to himself — he retired.

“I’ve been buying tickets since the lottery started,” Rossi. “I’ve always said to myself that I would retire if I won and that’s what I’ve done.”

“On the second last ticket I was checking I saw a bunch of zeros, but I didn’t see the 1 in front of them. I took it to the clerk and the sign said $1,000,004. I was in utter disbelief.”

Rossi called his wife, Christie, who almost didn’t believe it.

“I could tell by the sound of his voice that he was, in fact, telling the truth,” she told Lotteries BC. “My first thought was for him to hurry up and get home, and I told him to drive safe.”

The pair held a small celebration with a bottle of champagne on the shores of Kootenay Lake where Rossi plans on doing a lot more fishing.

His dream car is also in the works. “I’ve always wanted a 57 Chevy,” added Rossi. “Now I can retire and drive around in style. It’s so nice to have the security. It’s a happy feeling.”

Previous story
Break-in at home of detained Chinese Huawei executive
Next story
Kimberley’s Ron Rossi wins a million dollars

Just Posted

Plan unveiled for Cranbrook winter festival

X-Games style event with snowmobilers, snowboarders and bands planned downtown on Feb. 16, 2019

Kimberley’s Ron Rossi wins a million dollars

B.C.’s newest millionaire is none other than Ron ‘Midnight’ Rossi. Rossi, an… Continue reading

Twelve College of the Rockies alumni receive Ike Barber Transfer Scholarships

The $5,000 awards aim to increase educational opportunities for BC students

Local authors at the 7th annual Kootenay Book Fair

Eight local area authors were on hand at the Seventh Annual Kootenay… Continue reading

League responds to Kootenay ICE rumour

Contrary to reports out of Winnipeg, no announcement is coming Monday, says WHL

VIDEO: Humpback whale plays with a log near Vancouver Island harbour

Lorax spotted playing near Comox Harbour

‘Abhorrent’ condition of autistic B.C. boy shows flaws in care system: report

‘Charlie’ was underweight and ‘covered in feces’ when he was removed from his mom’s care

Military closes book on oft-criticized support unit for ill, injured troops

The transition unit will provide support and services to military members struggling with physical and mental injuries so they can return to work.

Vancouver Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson named NHL’s first star of the week

Canucks centre scored two goals and six assists in three games

Protester says Canada doing U.S. ‘dirty work’ outside Huawei exec’s bail hearing

The U.S. wants to extradite Meng to face fraud allegations after Canada arrested the high-profile technology executive.

Kimberley’s Ron Rossi wins a million dollars

Big win leads to early retirement

Break-in at home of detained Chinese Huawei executive

Meng Wanzhou was detained in Vancouver on America’s request

Natural gas rates will go up in B.C. on Jan. 1

Regions could pay up to $68 more

Top House Dems raise prospect of impeachment, jail for Trump

It could be an “impeachable offense” if it’s proven that President Donald Trump directed illegal hush-money payments to women during the 2016 campaign.

Most Read