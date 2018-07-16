Kimberley Transfer Station remains closed, plans for partial re-opening in the works

The RDEK hopes to re-open the recycling areas, place some temporary bins for disposal of garbage.

On Friday, July 13, 2018 the Kimberley Transfer Station was significantly damaged in an overnight fire.

Many residents are wondering on the status of the site re-opening, and whether or not the recycling station will open soon. The Regional District of East Kootenay released the following statement on Monday, July 16, 2018.

Insurance investigators are sifting through the ashes and debris at the Kimberley Transfer Station Monday as the focus moves to securing and partially re-opening the site following Friday night’s fire.

“There are a number of steps we have to complete before we can look at a partial re-opening,” explains RDEK Environmental Services Manager Kevin Paterson. “Once the investigators have completed their work, we will have a structural engineer assess the building structure and begin moving out the rubble and burned debris and securing that area of the site.”

The RDEK then hopes to re-open the recycling areas and place some temporary bins for disposal of household garbage. “Our goal is to re-open to small, household loads as soon as we are able to; however, all larger or commercial loads will have to be taken to the Cranbrook Transfer Station or Central Subregion Landfill until further notice.”

City of Kimberley’s public works department has been working closely with the RDEK and the City’s curbside pick up will continue this week without interruption.

In the interim, the Transfer Station remains closed, although Paterson hopes to see the partial re-opening sometime this week. “We recognize there is an impact to residents and we are working to get things re-opened as quickly as possible,” adds Paterson. “We want to thank everyone for their patience and understanding.”

The fire broke out Friday night and caused significant damage to the transfer station building and a skid steer. The cause remains under investigation.

Until the site has re-opened, residents can dispose of their household garbage at the Cranbrook Transfer Station located at 2405 22nd Street North between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm daily.

Previous story
Former NHL goalie Ray Emery drowns in Lake Ontario
Next story
CREA reports June home sales down 10.7% from year ago, but up from May

Just Posted

Kimberley Transfer Station remains closed, plans for partial re-opening in the works

The RDEK hopes to re-open the recycling areas, place some temporary bins for disposal of garbage.

Letters to the Editor: July 16

• Indoor Sports Facility - Moir Park or Balment Park? • Age-Friendly Cranbrook

Overnight fire at Kimberley Transfer Station

Kimberley Fire Department contains blaze at transfer station; cause unknown at this time

UPDATED: Cranbrook eyes lands for future expansion

Future municipal expansion could include areas such as Gold Creek, Jim Smith, King Street, and more.

South Country firefighters called out twice Thursday

Shortly after tackling a wildfire near Baynes Lake, firefighters were called out to a structure fire in Elko

REPLAY: B.C.’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

‘Lava bomb’ through roof of tour boat injures 22 in Hawaii

“An explosion occurred near the shoreline hurling hot lava rocks towards the boat and injuring several passengers”

B.C. teen meets Nicolas Cage

Filming mob movie in downtown Vernon, B.C.

Critics claim Trump “defended a tyrant”

Trump questions US intel, not Putin, on Russia 2016 meddling

B.C. MLAs choose new children’s watchdog

Jennifer Charlesworth has worked in government, social services

B.C. reporter calls out immigration photo on social media as fake news

A Vancouver reporter is calling out a British politician for spreading fake news

Hundreds of Arctic glaciers shrinking, disappearing

Out of 1,773 glaciers, 1,353 shrank significantly between 2000 and 2016

Indigenous housing providers worried Liberal proposals could put families on the streets

Indigenous housing providers raise alarms about future of federal funding deals

B.C. baseball team offers funeral prize pack

Wednesday’s West Coast League game in Victoria features draw for end-of-life package

Most Read