Kimberley to see historically accurate viking village built in near future

The new owners of the Kimberley Medieval Festival aim to build a full-time viking village by 2020.

The Kimberley City Bakery Medieval festival celebrated its fourth and final year this year, while also announcing some exciting news for the future of the festival.

On Sunday, July 15, 2018, Bakery Owners Michelle and Eric Forbes announced that Jen Silverhorse and Sandy Poxon have taken over the Kimberley Medieval Festival, and hope to create a year-round, historically accurate Medieval town in the area.

The two have been part of the Medieval circuit in western Canada for many years, and are the driving force behind the Alberta Medieval Settlement, a project in conjunction with the University of Calgary to create a historically accurate Medieval town, as it would have been in England in the year 1450.

“They have been working with a team of specialists, procuring grants, and when it is complete, plan to have around 80 people living on the site year-round for a fully functional medieval village,” the Forbes’ explained in a press release.

Their plan is to also do the same here in Kimberley.

“While continuing to bring the Kimberley Medieval Festival to Kimberley each year, they are planning to create a full Viking village in the area as well,” says the family. “While Silverhorse and Poxon oversee the projects, they are working with a team that focuses solely on the Medieval Settlement, and one that will focus on The RavenStone Project – the Viking village.”

They have already started working with Columbia Basin Trust, Tourism BC, Community Futures, and local, provincial, and federal governments to raise funds for this project, and try to find the ideal plot of land. They are looking for land in Kimberley, Cranbrook, or the RDEK in the area, and trying to work with chambers and local governments to find the best fit for the project, which will be a year round source of tourism and education, with plans for around 50 people to live onsite to help run the village, farm the land, raise animals, work with metal and silver smithing, weaving, sewing, and making food, the way it would have been done during the Viking age.

“While local schools will be able to visit the village and learn about Viking times, the plan is also to take the re-enactors from the village to other schools around BC, to bring the experience as far as the lower mainland. They have chosen the Kimberley/Cranbrook Corridor as the ideal location, in part due to the landscape similarities with some of the inland areas where the Vikings settled,” adds the Forbes.

“The Kimberley Medieval Festival is planned to continue as it has been over the last four years, implementing a nominal cost to help provide working capital to start building the village, while keeping the festival’s focus on Vikings, as it has been from the first year, and working to keep making the festival bigger and better, while creating a lasting legacy here in the Kootenays that will be a year round tourism attraction from the humble beginnings of a Medieval Festival that wanted to bring something different to Kimberley, and an event for families to enjoy together, from the smallest to the oldest, with something for everyone.”

 

Previous story
More lightning forecast as storm sparks 38 new wildfires in B.C.
Next story
Traffic to Vancouver Island to be heavy for BC Summer Games, BC Ferries warns travellers

Just Posted

Council approves zoning for affordable housing

New 39-unit apartment development gets green light from mayor and councillors

Kimberley to see historically accurate viking village built in near future

The new owners of the Kimberley Medieval Festival aim to build a full-time viking village by 2020.

BC Hydro crews responding to power outage

Motor vehicle accident west of Moyie Lake Road blamed for outage

How do the people of B.C. stay cool, and at what cost?

New BC Hydro report indicates how BC residents use A/C amidst high temperatures

Councillors Eaton, Graham to run again

Pair of councillors announce intent to seek a second term during upcoming civic election.

VIDEO: Trudeau shuffles familiar faces, adds new ones to expanded cabinet

Justin Trudeau shuffles his front bench Wednesday to install the roster of ministers that will be entrusted with leading the Liberal team into next year’s election.

One year later: Still no suspects in killing of 13-year-old B.C. girl

Marrisa Shen was killed in Burnaby’s Central Park on July 18, 2017

BC Games opening ceremonies promise to be magical

Features Shane Koyczan and his band, Asani, parade of athletes, and lots more

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors send DeMar DeRozan to Spurs in colossal NBA trade

Toronto also sent Jakob Poeltl and 2019 first-round pick, gets Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green

Traffic to Vancouver Island to be heavy for BC Summer Games, BC Ferries warns travellers

Advises travellers to plan ahead

More lightning forecast as storm sparks 38 new wildfires in B.C.

22 new fires in are burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Banff’s bathroom bears returned to the park after 15 months of rehab in Ontario

Black bears, now yearlings, were sent to the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Ontario last April

‘Recovery high schools,’ per diems urged to better manage addiction in B.C.

BC Centre for Substance Use says focus needs to shift to from overdose prevention to long-term care

Hells Angels celebrating 35th anniversary party on Vancouver Island

Additional police resources will be in Nanaimo this weekend as roughly 300 members and hang arounds are expected

Most Read