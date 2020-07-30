Kimberley RCMP say arrests made in last week’s gas station robbery

Last Tuesday, July 21, 2020, Kimberley RCMP responded to a robbery at an Esso station locally known as Jim Bobs. The clerk working at the time was sprayed with bear spray.

Kimberley RCMP are now reporting that arrests have been made.

Kimberley RCMP are advising the pubic that on July 29th, 2020, two males were arrested in the Columbia Valley area in connection to the Armed Robbery that occurred at the Kimberley ESSO on July 21, 2020. RCMP also applied for and were granted a search warrant to search a vehicle and a residence. Items related to the robbery were located during the search.

“This arrest was the result of an extensive investigation that involved many different units of the RCMP including the Kimberley RCMP, the Cranbrook Enhanced Response Unit (Crime Reduction Unit, General Investigation Section) and the Columbia Valley RCMP”, said Cpl. Kate Bamber. “A lot of hard work and long hours habe gone into identifying and arresting those believed to be responsible”.

A 19 year old male from High River Alberta was in court this afternoon facing a multitude of charges including:

Robbery – Sec 344(1)(a.1) CC

Having masked face with intent to commit indictable offence – Sec 351(2) CC

Assault with a weapon – Sec 267(a) CC

Possession of a firearm without license – Sec 92(1) CC

Pointing a Firearm – Sec 87(1)

Possession of a prohibited weapon – Sec 91(2)

Possession of property obtained by crime – Sec 355(b) CC

A 28 year old male from Radium BC is also facing charges including:

Robbery – Sec 344(1)(a.1) CC

Possession of property obtained by crime – Sec 355(b)

Possession of a firearm without license – Sec 92(1) CC