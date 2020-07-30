Kimberley RCMP at the gas station on July 21, 2020. Kimberley Bulletin file

Kimberley RCMP say arrests made in last week’s gas station robbery

Last Tuesday, July 21, 2020, Kimberley RCMP responded to a robbery at an Esso station locally known as Jim Bobs. The clerk working at the time was sprayed with bear spray.

READ: Police respond to robbery at Kimberley gas station

Kimberley RCMP are now reporting that arrests have been made.

Kimberley RCMP are advising the pubic that on July 29th, 2020, two males were arrested in the Columbia Valley area in connection to the Armed Robbery that occurred at the Kimberley ESSO on July 21, 2020. RCMP also applied for and were granted a search warrant to search a vehicle and a residence. Items related to the robbery were located during the search.

“This arrest was the result of an extensive investigation that involved many different units of the RCMP including the Kimberley RCMP, the Cranbrook Enhanced Response Unit (Crime Reduction Unit, General Investigation Section) and the Columbia Valley RCMP”, said Cpl. Kate Bamber. “A lot of hard work and long hours habe gone into identifying and arresting those believed to be responsible”.

A 19 year old male from High River Alberta was in court this afternoon facing a multitude of charges including:

Robbery – Sec 344(1)(a.1) CC

Having masked face with intent to commit indictable offence – Sec 351(2) CC

Assault with a weapon – Sec 267(a) CC

Possession of a firearm without license – Sec 92(1) CC

Pointing a Firearm – Sec 87(1)

Possession of a prohibited weapon – Sec 91(2)

Possession of property obtained by crime – Sec 355(b) CC

A 28 year old male from Radium BC is also facing charges including:

Robbery – Sec 344(1)(a.1) CC

Possession of property obtained by crime – Sec 355(b)

Possession of a firearm without license – Sec 92(1) CC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Non-resident travel to Haida Gwaii shut down amid COVID outbreak
Next story
130 cases of COVID-19 linked to Kelowna as reporting classification changes

Just Posted

Kimberley RCMP say arrests made in last week’s gas station robbery

Last Tuesday, July 21, 2020, Kimberley RCMP responded to a robbery at… Continue reading

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison outspent rivals in 2019 federal election

Morrison’s winning campaign cost over $113,000

U.S. travellers heading to Alaska restricted to 3 B.C. crossings, including Kootenay port

U.S. travellers approved to enter Canada will have a deadline to return back over border

It happened this week in 1913

July 26 – Aug. 1: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

No new COVID-19 cases for the first time in weeks: Interior Health

Hospitalization also down to zero across the region

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Five people are battling the disease in hospital

B.C. swimmers overestimate their swimming abilities, survey finds

Thirty per cent of people polled by BC Hydro said they’ve had a near drowning experience

Non-resident travel to Haida Gwaii shut down amid COVID outbreak

Province will enforce travel restrictions from islands and mainland

DFO will not lay charges against Texan who snatched baby seal in Port McNeill

Public education about marine mammal safety better route, DFO says

130 cases of COVID-19 linked to Kelowna as reporting classification changes

Four new cases across Interior Health region

B.C. tackles wildfire prediction, new strategies to respond

Interior universities team up to gather, model data

85% of B.C. wildfires since April have been human-caused

August is usually the hottest month of the year – bringing with it most of B.C.’s wildfires

COVID-19: Minimum income for farm tax status waived in B.C.

B.C. Liberals want to allow food sale from home kitchens

‘Dangerous game’ on rail line killed Surrey teen in 2018: B.C. coroner

Jack Stroud, 15, died on July 4, 2018 after being struck by a train

Most Read