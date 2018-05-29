Kimberley RCMP pick up three impaired drivers in one evening

Kimberley RCMP apprehended three impaired drivers Monday and early Tuesday, one of them speeding at 180 km/hr.

In a press release Kimberley Detachment Commander Sgt. Chris Newel said the first vehicle, a motorcycle, was observed by an RCMP member at around 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 28 on Highway 95A. Radar confirmed that the motorcycle was doing 180 in a 100 km zone.

The officer stopped the vehicle and noted signs of alcohol consumption, Newel said. The driver provided two breath samples and failed both.

“He told the officer he had just passed some vehicles and was slowing down,” Newel said. “You cannot exceed the speed limit to pass. This was a very dangerous mix and had the operator lost control or a deer jumped out the result could have been fatal.”

The driver is received a 90 day suspension from driving and his motorcycle has been impounded for 90 days. He also received a speeding ticket.

Later the same evening, officers were conducting a road check in the Townsite area (4th Ave.). At 10:30 a truck approached the check and the driver did not have valid insurance. Officers also detected an odor of alcohol. Two breath samples were given and both were a Warn. The driver was served three day driving prohibition and his vehicle was impounded. He also received a ticket for no insurance.

Finally, at 2:30 a.m. on May 29, officers checked another vehicle and found the driver exhibiting signs of alcohol consumption. He gave two breath samples and failed both. His vehicle was impounded for 30 days and he was served a 90 day driving suspension.

“Traffic safety and enforcement is a strategic priority for the Kimberley RCMP. In addition to Motor Vehicle Act infractions officers are continually watching for impaired drivers. The results from last night are a testament to their commitment,” Newel said.

Previous story
Feds explore buying Trans Mountain; decision coming Tuesday
Next story
Video: Kayakers jump into action to rescue dog from raging B.C. river

Just Posted

Kimberley RCMP pick up three impaired drivers in one evening

Kimberley RCMP apprehended three impaired drivers Monday and early Tuesday, one of… Continue reading

Mellencamp marks Cranbrook for Canadian tour

John Mellencamp to play Western Financial Place November 7, tickets on sale June 1

Trans Mountain court action continues, John Horgan says

Federal takeover doesn’t change oil spill risk to B.C. coast

Liberal government to buy Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5B

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Canada is going to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets for $4.5 billion.

BC Chamber supports Kimberley resolution on cannabis

The B.C. Chamber of Commerce has debated and passed a motion brought… Continue reading

Rocky Mountain Rogues beat Elk Valley Bulls at home

Cranbrook-Kimberley rugby squad beats rivals in first game of the year on COTR field

Missing monkey escapes Vancouver Island animal sanctuary

“It took off into the forest, across the road, hasn’t been seen since”

B.C. Indigenous leader welcomes Trans Mountain pipeline buyout by feds

Bailout bodes well for those depending on pipeline project’s success, says Chilliwack-area chief

Flash floods destroy U.S. city

Residents in Maryland are dealing with devastating flood waters destroying homes and businesses

B.C. ambulance carrying injured cyclist stuck half an hour waiting for train

Regulations say crossings have to be cleared immediately for emergency vehicles

Canada to field veteran squad against Germany in women’s soccer friendly

Christine Sinclair is team captain, set to play at Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field

Auditor general says unleashed bureaucrats bungled Phoenix, costing millions

More than half of the federal government’s 290,000 employees have reported being affected by Phoenix

TIMELINE: Key dates in the history of the Trans Mountain pipeline

From 1953 to 2018, the Trans Mountain pipeline has been the way of transporting oil from Alberta to B.C.

Feds fail to measure social, economic gaps between First Nations, others: audit

Indigenous Services Canada is failing to measure the social and economic gaps of First Nations

Most Read