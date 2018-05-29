Kimberley RCMP pick up three impaired drivers in one evening

Kimberley RCMP apprehended three impaired drivers Monday and early Tuesday, one of them speeding at 180 km/hr.

In a press release Kimberley Detachment Commander Sgt. Chris Newel said the first vehicle, a motorcycle, was observed by an RCMP member at around 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 28 on Highway 95A. Radar confirmed that the motorcycle was doing 180 in a 100 km zone.

The officer stopped the vehicle and noted signs of alcohol consumption, Newel said. The driver provided two breath samples and failed both.

“He told the officer he had just passed some vehicles and was slowing down,” Newel said. “You cannot exceed the speed limit to pass. This was a very dangerous mix and had the operator lost control or a deer jumped out the result could have been fatal.”

The driver is received a 90 day suspension from driving and his motorcycle has been impounded for 90 days. He also received a speeding ticket.

Later the same evening, officers were conducting a road check in the Townsite area (4th Ave.). At 10:30 a truck approached the check and the driver did not have valid insurance. Officers also detected an odor of alcohol. Two breath samples were given and both were a Warn. The driver was served three day driving prohibition and his vehicle was impounded. He also received a ticket for no insurance.

Finally, at 2:30 a.m. on May 29, officers checked another vehicle and found the driver exhibiting signs of alcohol consumption. He gave two breath samples and failed both. His vehicle was impounded for 30 days and he was served a 90 day driving suspension.

“Traffic safety and enforcement is a strategic priority for the Kimberley RCMP. In addition to Motor Vehicle Act infractions officers are continually watching for impaired drivers. The results from last night are a testament to their commitment,” Newel said.