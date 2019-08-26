A photo taken on the morning of August 26, 2019 at the scene from the highway. (Carolyn Grant file)

Kimberley RCMP investigating homicide

A 39 year-old man has been taken into custody, little information is available at this time

The Kimberley RCMP are in the preliminary stages of a homicide investigation. Police were called late on the evening of August 25th to a location on highway 95A just east of Kimberley. Officers located an unresponsive woman and initiated lifesaving protocols and called an ambulance. After extensive intervention by BC Ambulance and police she was declared deceased.

A 39-year-old male has been taken into custody.

Southeast District Major Crime Unit will be handling the investigation. Assistance is being provided by Cranbrook General Duty and General Investigation Section. The Forensic Identification, Police Dog Services and the Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems unit(drone).

The investigation is in the very early stages and police have limited information available at this time.

New charge recommended for B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley
Kimberley RCMP investigating homicide

